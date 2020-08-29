Mandeville supermarket shut owing to COVID-19 similar worries

Mandeville grocery store shut owing to COVID-19 connected fears
Saturday, August 29, 2020
Manchester, Jamaica— A primary supermarket in Mandeville was closed to the community on Saturday for the reason that of considerations linked to COVID-19, healthcare officer of wellness for Manchester Dr Nadine Williams has verified.
Dr Williams declined to establish the supermarket or to give any other info.
Nevertheless, locals say the grocery store is positioned on Manchester Road near to the town’s centre.
