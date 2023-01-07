Marc-Olivier Fogel’s shocking revelations at the journalist’s exit

“Management has decided to terminate Mr. Jean-Jacques Bourdin’s employment contract, thereby ceasing all cooperation”. On June 17, 2022 Altice Media announced the separation from BFMTV and RMC’s star journalist. A few weeks ago, she reported that Fanny Agostini attempted to sexually assault her. Later shown directly in the eyes by Valérie Pécresse in France. “Before starting the show, I’d like to say a few words”, was launched by the then presidential candidate. Valérie Pécresse then explained what she had “clearly asked the question” To cancel his visit to the set, “Due to the courts opening an investigation following a complaint filed against Mr. Bordin for attempted sexual assault.”.

“It is up to justice to decide (the facts) and I respect the presumption of innocence.”Valérie Pécresse, who wanted to say something later, continued “very clear” That “If these allegations are true, they are serious and must be condemned.”. A few days later, Yannick Jadot canceled his visit to Jean-Jacques Bourdin’s set at the last minute.. Inspiration for Marc-Olivier Fogiel. “The situation meant that he was no longer in a position to welcome important political guests as most of them no longer wanted to come”, (…)

