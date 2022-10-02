Margot Robbie and Cara Delevingne Bolted by Photog in Argentina, Helping Friends

Margot Robbie And the Cara Delevingne They were pushed into a dangerous situation in Argentina this weekend – a situation that left a paparazzi photographer go to the cops and allege the assault.

Sources with firsthand knowledge tell TMZ… that the two stars were dining in Buenos Aires early Sunday morning, and as they were leaving a restaurant (Patagonia Sur in the La Boca neighborhood), an Uber was waiting for them — but the truck swerved.

We were told that while the ladies were getting into the car, a member of staff rushed over to them and started aggressively taking pictures, snooping their space. Our sources say that the confrontation hit the driver, who took off – with Kara in the car completely, and Margot in the middle and in the middle of the road.

Margot actually had to jump out of the car to avoid getting seriously hurt, we were told, but even after she was on the ground…the shooting continued. That’s when two male friends of Margot, who were on hand, jumped in to help—according to our sources.

Now, we’re told the photo escaped and fell alone at this point – but he told the police there in Buenos Aires something completely different…namely that he was badly beaten by these two men, whom he recognized as security guards, and hospitalized.

According to the Argentine Internet newspaper Infobae – who has been in business since 2002 – Bab, his name is Pedro Alberto Urcuirawith a broken arm and a bloodied scalp after the alleged beating… This is according to a police report that the enforcer claims to have witnessed. See also Peter Brook, famous theater director of Scale and Humanity, dies at 97

They continued, saying that the man wanted to press charges… Since then, the two men… Jack Rhys Hopkins And the Josie McNamara Callum – He was arrested. Our sources tell us that they are not bodyguards (just friends) but are in fact in police custody.

It is unclear if they have been arrested/detained on any specific charges yet. We have tried contacting the local authorities to confirm, but so far…no luck reaching out to anyone for information. Infobae reports that authorities are interested in prosecution pending investigation.

There’s no word on what may have happened after the alleged incident as it relates to Margot and Cara – but on the face of things… it feels like a disturbing brawl to say the least.

We’ve reached out to Margot and Cara’s representatives to check out their performance. The two women are clearly good friends – proven in Recent home visits Margot was made amid the issues Kara was dealing with. They also travel together a lot, like earlier this summer.