March 17, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Version 2.0.0 Now Live, Confirms All DLC Cup Names

Len Houle March 17, 2022

As expected, especially in light of recent server maintenance, Nintendo has released the next big update for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and upgrade it to the high levels of version 2.0.0. It’s a much more intense download and obviously installs the new tracks for the Booster Course Pass (Wave 1), with the previous “preload” of content so small that it was clearly just a kill switch.

To spare the suspense, no, the download doesn’t enable the new courses yet. Officially scheduled to start March 18Although we do See release times for Europe and Australia; Indicates that content may arrive slightly earlier than expected in some regions. We’ll find out soon enough.

While we can’t play the content yet, if you go to the course selection area in the game and press L or R you maybe Look at the trophy selection area for new and upcoming waves of downloadable content, arriving through the end of 2023. It doesn’t reveal any additional tracks, but we now have the official trophy names.

Photo: Nintendo Live / Nintendo
  • turnip cup
  • fan cup
  • rocker cup
  • moon cup
  • fruit cup
  • Boomerang Cup
  • Feather cup
  • cherry cup
  • oak cup
  • thorny cup

Also, as an added confirmation, this is the screen you get when you try to pick out one of the Wave 1 mugs, whether you pre-order it or not – the sad times.

MK8 DLC Image2
Photo: Nintendo Live / Nintendo

Still, it’s worth downloading the update; You can start it manually by going to the game window on the main page, pressing “+”, going to “Software Update” and then selecting “Online”. This way you will be ready when the content is open.

