Mario Kart 8 Nintendo Switch Bundle Black Friday Deal Live at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop

Black Friday is here, despite the fact that the actual date isn’t until the Friday after Thanksgiving. Nintendo Black Friday deals start today and include savings on a bunch of great games, plus the return of the Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Black Friday bundle.

Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle offer

For $299.99, you get a Nintendo Switch neon console, a copy of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a single user subscription to Nintendo Switch Online. If you’re giving a Nintendo Switch as a gift this year, this is the bundle to definitely get.

How to get Mario Kart 8 Deluxe New Tracks

With a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, you get access to online play and a selection of Super NES and NES games as part of the subscription. However, if you want to access the new Mario Kart 8 tracks, you will need to upgrade to NSO Expansion Subscription. This tier entitles you to additional Mario Kart 8 tracks, Animal Crossing DLC, Splatoon 2 Octo Expansion, as well as access to select Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games.

When does the Nintendo Switch Black Friday bundle go on sale?

Nintendo announced that the Black Friday deals will start on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Retailers have already started listing the bundle, though Walmart’s Black Friday deals don’t officially start until November 21. Best Buy’s Black Friday deals start November 20th for everything. Amazon is kind of a wildcard, doing what it feels like, but Amazon Black Friday deals are already out there and there’s no doubt that there are thousands more to come.