Mario Kart Ride from Super Nintendo World has a “waist circumference” limit (US)

If you like Mario Kart As much as we do here at Nintendo Life, one of the first things you’ll probably want to do when you take a trip to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood is try out the themed ride.

Well, a word of caution – you’ll need to pass a certain condition first. to me The Wall Street JournalApparently, the Hollywood park warns visitors with a “large waist” that they may not be able to ride Mario Kart: Power Challenge if they have a waist circumference of 40 inches or more.

It’s all related to the overall safety of rides – parks nowadays have to balance “accessibility with increased safety requirements”. The toys are also equipped with tighter restraints now to ensure that children are safely secured.

The Wall Street Journal was able to get a comment on all of this from Premier Rides President Jim Seay – who reiterated that “guest safety” is always “first priority”:

Our first priority is always the safety of our guests and employees. We’re balancing that with very focused efforts to make travel as affordable as possible.”