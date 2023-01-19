Mario Lopez re-listed the Glendale Home with a price cut of $1.35 million

Mario Lopez He unpacks his L.A.-area home, and one lucky buyer can get it for a relative steal—putting it back on the market with a price cut of about $1.5 million.

Real estate sources tell TMZ… Mario’s house in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale will now go for $5,150,000, which is a significant drop from the original price of $6.5 million last August. We were told the house was taken off the market during the holiday season, but was re-listed at the top of the year.

This 8 bedroom, 8 bathroom Al Bada comes with all the features you can imagine. The entrance has a courtyard with Spanish tiles and beautiful fountains.

There is also a gourmet kitchen, tons of natural light and the master bathroom leads to a private mirrored gym/dance studio.

The separate two-bedroom guest house includes a kitchenette and a living room as well.

Outside there is a great pool, outdoor kitchen and cabin area with built in entertainment center.

It also has a bocce ball court – not to mention the amazing views of the city!

The popular TV host already owns two homes in Burbank, but he’s going to lay his head in a larger mansion in the Los Angeles suburb of La Cañada-Flintridge.

He reportedly got the new home last month for $9.4 million.



