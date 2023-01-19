Mario Lopez re-listed the Glendale Home with a price cut of $1.35 million

Mario Lopez He unpacks his L.A.-area home, and one lucky buyer can get it for a relative steal—putting it back on the market with a price cut of about $1.5 million.
Real estate sources tell TMZ… Mario’s house in the Los Angeles suburb of Glendale will now go for $5,150,000, which is a significant drop from the original price of $6.5 million last August. We were told the house was taken off the market during the holiday season, but was re-listed at the top of the year.
This 8 bedroom, 8 bathroom Al Bada comes with all the features you can imagine. The entrance has a courtyard with Spanish tiles and beautiful fountains.
There is also a gourmet kitchen, tons of natural light and the master bathroom leads to a private mirrored gym/dance studio.
The separate two-bedroom guest house includes a kitchenette and a living room as well.
Outside there is a great pool, outdoor kitchen and cabin area with built in entertainment center.
It also has a bocce ball court – not to mention the amazing views of the city!
The popular TV host already owns two homes in Burbank, but he’s going to lay his head in a larger mansion in the Los Angeles suburb of La Cañada-Flintridge.
He reportedly got the new home last month for $9.4 million.
Jeff Yale
Daniel Sanchez From Dilbeck Real Estate holds a listing of his Glendale property.
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Kim Kardashian Buys Atallah’s Cross Necklace Wore by Princess Diana for $200,000 at Auction
Kim Kardashian buys Princess Diana’s diamond cross necklace
The act of Pir Khalsa asking Simon Cowell “Is he alive?”