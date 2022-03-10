March 10, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Mariupol bombing: before and after satellite images show destruction in the city of Ukraine | Russia

Frank Tomlinson March 10, 2022 3 min read

The extent of the destruction inflicted on the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol by Russian forces is revealed in new satellite images showing destroyed apartment buildings, exploding gardens and burning grocery stores.

Appearing alongside photos from before the invasion, the photographs paint a grim picture of the damage inflicted on the hitherto besieged city, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described as “Conclusive Evidence of the Genocide of the Ukrainians“Following the bombing of the maternity hospital.

The city’s deputy mayor, Sergei Orlov, told reporters that several civilian targets had been bombed so far, including several residential homes, a children’s and maternity hospital, the main administrative services building, and the city’s giant Avostal metallurgical plant.

Orloff said 1,160 people had already been killed and 47 were buried on Wednesday alone. About 200,000 people want to get out of the city, but with the humanitarian corridors bombed, only 2,000 to 3,000 people are able to leave a day.

The first photo, taken by the private company Maxar, shows the massive devastation of the city’s grocery stores and shopping center, with both buildings set ablaze under heavy bombardment.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows grocery stores and shopping malls in Mariupol, Ukraine, on June 21, 2021 before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, after the invasion.

Another image reveals damage to residential areas, where many residents live without electricity, heating, water or communications for more than a week. Some buildings were completely destroyed.

This set of satellite images provided by Maxar Technologies shows buildings and homes in Mariupol, Ukraine on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, before the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, left, and after the invasion, right.

Another image shows areas of apartment houses destroyed, while nearby gardens appear to have been burnt. What appears to be an apartment building on the left edge has been badly damaged.

New satellite images from private satellite company Maxar appear before and after Mariupol in eastern Ukraine, revealing the extent of damage caused by Russian bombs days after the encirclement. Severe damage was observed to civilian infrastructure in and around the city, including apartment homes, high-rise apartment buildings, grocery stores, and shopping malls. The photo below was taken on June 21, 2021. The photo above was taken on March 9, 2022.

Another comparison image showing the damage to the malls, with the roof of the central building partially collapsed and the interior exposed.

See also  What will risk the global economy if Russia invades Ukraine
A satellite image showing grocery stores and shopping malls before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mariupol, Ukraine, March 9, 2022. Satellite image © 2022 Maxar

The worst bombardment was in the west of the city, where the Red Cross described conditions in the city as “horrific”, while Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said the situation was “catastrophic”.

In the call with reporters, Orlov called the siege “pure genocide.”

They used aviation, artillery, multiple rocket launchers, Grads, and other types of weapons that we don’t even know about. This is not just treachery. “It is a war crime and pure genocide,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Blinken plays down reports that Saudi Arabia and the UAE do not trust the Biden administration

March 10, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

South Korea’s presidential election live updates: The candidates are fickle

March 9, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know now

March 9, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Ryan Coogler Speaks After Police Wrongly Detained Him

March 10, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

A new discovery says that the closest black hole to Earth is not a black hole at all

March 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Commercial Class Carson Wentz: Colts left Don veteran QP, leaders settled after losing Wilson

March 10, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Konami announces Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection For Switch

March 10, 2022 Len Houle