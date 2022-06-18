Mark Jackson takes a stealth hit at Steph Curry after NBA Finals MVP’s nod

Mark Jackson watched the Warriors thrive throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, in the post-season and throughout the NBA Finals.

And when Golden State were crowned champions, once again, Thursday night with a Game Six victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Jackson couldn’t help but overpower his former team.

Steve Curry was Named the best player in the finals unanimously After leading his team to its fourth title in eight years, he thanked his family, coaches and teammates for their support along the way.

But Jackson thinks he’s now a four-time NBA champion He should express his gratitude in another place.

“If I were Steph Curry, I’d thank Boston’s defense of being the best player of the tournament,” Jackson said.

Curry averaged 31.2 points over six games against the league’s best defense. This seems worthy of the Finals Player of the Year award, which was Curry’s first.

This was not the only time Shadow Jackson Warriors This series, and it likely won’t be the last time he targets the Golden State.

But for now, the Warriors are focused on enjoying their fourth title in eight years. And nobody, not even their former coach, can take that away.

