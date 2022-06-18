June 18, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Mark Jackson takes a stealth hit at Steph Curry after NBA Finals MVP's nod

Mark Jackson takes a stealth hit at Steph Curry after NBA Finals MVP’s nod

Joy Love June 18, 2022 1 min read

Mark Jackson watched the Warriors thrive throughout the 2021-22 NBA season, in the post-season and throughout the NBA Finals.

And when Golden State were crowned champions, once again, Thursday night with a Game Six victory over the Boston Celtics at TD Garden, Jackson couldn’t help but overpower his former team.

Steve Curry was Named the best player in the finals unanimously After leading his team to its fourth title in eight years, he thanked his family, coaches and teammates for their support along the way.

But Jackson thinks he’s now a four-time NBA champion He should express his gratitude in another place.

“If I were Steph Curry, I’d thank Boston’s defense of being the best player of the tournament,” Jackson said.

Curry averaged 31.2 points over six games against the league’s best defense. This seems worthy of the Finals Player of the Year award, which was Curry’s first.

This was not the only time Shadow Jackson Warriors This series, and it likely won’t be the last time he targets the Golden State.

Related: Klay’s “Holy cannoli” comment perfectly sums up Dubs’ title

But for now, the Warriors are focused on enjoying their fourth title in eight years. And nobody, not even their former coach, can take that away.

Download and follow Dubs Talk Podcast

See also  The Twins postpone Thursday's opening game against Seattle to Friday due to weather forecast

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

2022 US Open Leaderboard: Live coverage, golf scores today, updates from Round Two at The Country Club

June 17, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

2022 US Open TV Schedule, Coverage, Live Stream, Watch Online, Channel, Brookline Golf Tour Times

June 17, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

The NBA Finals 2022: The Warriors 21-0 game against the Celtics in Game Six, the longest in the league in the last 50 years

June 17, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

1 min read

Nikama review: Shilpa Shetty’s comeback makes you worry about Bollywood’s future

June 18, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

NASA’s OSIRIS-REx spacecraft spots asteroid Bennu’s Boulder “Body Armor”

June 18, 2022 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Mark Jackson takes a stealth hit at Steph Curry after NBA Finals MVP’s nod

June 18, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Watch Internet Explorer’s tombstone spread rapidly in South Korea

June 18, 2022 Len Houle