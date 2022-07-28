Market jump after Fed lifted ‘trap’, Morgan Stanley warns investors

Morgan Stanley He urges investors to resist putting their money to work in stocks despite the market jump after the Fed’s decision.

Mike Wilson, the company’s chief equity strategist and the company’s chief investment officer, said he thinks the Wall Street excitement is over. The idea that interest rate hikes may slow sooner than expected It is premature and a problem.

“The market always goes up once the Fed stops rising until a recession starts… [But] It is unlikely that there will be a huge gap this time between the end of the Fed’s hike campaign and the recession,” He told CNBC:quick money“Wednesday.” In the end, this will be a trap.”

According to Wilson, the most pressing issues are the impact of the economic slowdown on corporate earnings and the risk of excessive Fed tightening.

“The market has been a little bit stronger than you thought given the growth signals have been consistently negative,” he said. “Even the bond market is now starting to buy into the fact that the Fed may go too far and send us into a recession.”