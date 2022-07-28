Market jump after Fed lifted ‘trap’, Morgan Stanley warns investors

Morgan Stanley He urges investors to resist putting their money to work in stocks despite the market jump after the Fed’s decision.
Mike Wilson, the company’s chief equity strategist and the company’s chief investment officer, said he thinks the Wall Street excitement is over. The idea that interest rate hikes may slow sooner than expected It is premature and a problem.
“The market always goes up once the Fed stops rising until a recession starts… [But] It is unlikely that there will be a huge gap this time between the end of the Fed’s hike campaign and the recession,” He told CNBC:quick money“Wednesday.” In the end, this will be a trap.”
According to Wilson, the most pressing issues are the impact of the economic slowdown on corporate earnings and the risk of excessive Fed tightening.
“The market has been a little bit stronger than you thought given the growth signals have been consistently negative,” he said. “Even the bond market is now starting to buy into the fact that the Fed may go too far and send us into a recession.”
near the end
Wilson has 3900 year-end price target on Standard & Poor’s 500, one of the lowest rates on Wall Street. This means that a 3% down from Wednesday’s close It is down 19% from the index’s closing high in January.
His forecast also includes a call for the market to take another step lower before reaching the year-end target. Wilson is preparing for the S&P to fall below 3,636, the 52-week low hit last month.
“We are nearing the end,” Wilson said. “I mean, this bear market has been going on for a while.” “But the problem is it won’t stop, and we need that final step, and I don’t think the June low is the last step.”
Wilson believes that the S&P 500 could drop to 3000 in the 2022 recession scenario.
“It’s really important to frame every investment in terms of ‘what’s your upside versus downside,'” he said. And for me, that’s not an investment.”
Wilson considers himself in a discreet location – Noting that he is less than stock weight and likes defensive play including Health CareAnd the real estate investment fundsAnd the Consumer Goods And the Services. Also sees the advantages of retaining increments Cash And the bonds at the moment.
He is in no hurry to use the money for business and has been “on hold” until signs of a decline in stocks.
“We are trying to give them [clients] Good risk and reward. Right now, Wilson said, the risk-reward ratio is about 10 to negative one. “It’s not great.”
