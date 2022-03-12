March 12, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Mars Helicopter Creativity 21 Aces Journey to the Red Planet

Mars Helicopter Creativity 21 Aces Journey to the Red Planet

Cheryl Riley March 12, 2022 2 min read

The cleverness The number of helicopter flights on the Red Planet has reached 21.

This 4-pound (1.8 kg) NASA helicopter outperformed another Mars The sortie, agency officials announced today (March 11).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

What would an Earth-like planet look like in Alpha Centauri?

March 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Capture the legacy of the International Space Station before it hits the ocean

March 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Geologists have closely analyzed two strange “points” discovered deep in the Earth

March 11, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Jennifer Garner co-stars with 13 Going on 30 co-star Judy Greer in a glowing selfie: ‘Grateful’

March 12, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Mars Helicopter Creativity 21 Aces Journey to the Red Planet

March 12, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

NFL Model 2022 Draft Briefing Report: Merging, QB Trades Shake Lions’ Expectations

March 12, 2022 Joy Love
7 min read

Apple chips on the table

March 12, 2022 Len Houle