March 23, 2022

Mars Helicopter Creativity Flying on the 22nd Journey to the Red Planet

Cheryl Riley March 23, 2022 2 min read

NASA’s Mars Helicopter cleverness She did so again, successfully flying her 22nd flight to the Red Planet.

The 4-pound (1.8 kg) dex stayed high for 101.4 seconds and reached a maximum height of 33 feet (10 meters) during a sortie on Sunday (March 20), according to Monday (March 21). Tweet from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, which operates the Ingenuity mission.

