Martha Stewart, 81, becomes the oldest Sports Illustrated swimsuit cover model

NEW YORK (AP) — At 81, Martha Stewart It doesn’t slow down and some might say it heats up. The magazine announced Monday that Stewart has been named one of Sports Illustrated’s swimwear models.

She is the oldest model to grace the cover of the annual Swimsuit Issue, overtaking May Musk who fronted the special issue in 2022 at 74.

The businesswoman and media personality wrote in an Instagram post on Monday that she hopes the cover will inspire people to “try new things, no matter what stage of life you’re in.” She also posted a video of an interview on her podcast with MJ Day, editor-in-chief of SI Swimsuit. The video featured a series of photos of Stewart from a shoot in the Dominican Republic, including one of her emerging from the water while wearing a blue swimsuit and wearing sunglasses.

“They were pouring water over my head,” Stewart said during the podcast.

Stewart founded Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia in the 1990s and has become synonymous with cooking, entertaining and housekeeping. She released cookbooks, cookware, magazines, towels, and other items. She has hosted many TV shows and in recent years has had a number of projects with rapper Snoop Dogg . In 2004, Stewart was found guilty of lying to the government about selling stock. She spent five months in prison.

Other cover models chosen for this year’s swimsuit edition credit artist Kim Petras Actress Megan Fox and model Brooks Nader.

A red carpet to celebrate the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue will take place Thursday in New York. The magazine hits newsstands this Friday.