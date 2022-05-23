Martin Sorrell says Google, Meta and Amazon will benefit from the Ukraine war

Martin Sorrell, founder and CEO of media company S4 Capital, believes that the war in Ukraine could benefit three of the largest US technology companies.

“I’m very optimistic about the tech giants…because the war will have an impact on them,” Sorrell told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.

He added: “The Big Three – Google (or the alphabet), deadAnd Amazon He will benefit, I believe, from the war.

Explaining his reasons, Sorrell said, “Defense means cyber defense and cyber attack, so technology and technology companies become really important.”

Sorrell didn’t say exactly how Alphabet, Meta, and Amazon could benefit from this, but the three companies boast that their cybersecurity systems are world-leading.

Google and Amazon also provide cloud computing infrastructure that governments and cyber companies can harness in cyber warfare.