Marvel is said to be working on a new game and IP with EA

It is claimed that EA may be working on a brand new Marvel game. It’s currently unknown which Marvel IP will get its own game, but fans can speculate who will appear in games in the future.

Marvel has had a number of success stories when it comes to video game mods for popular comic book characters, just take a look at Spider-Man from MarvelAnd the Marvel’s Guardians of the GalaxyAnd the Spider-Man Miles Morales from Marvel. All three of these games are available in List of PlayStation Plus Extra . games For PS Plus Premium and Extra subscribers. But according to a new rumor, another Marvel IP might be joining the ranks of these three great games, and no, it’s not. Midnight from Marvel.

Modernization: The source didn’t mention any platforms and mods were made in return, although it’s safe to assume – should the game exist and be released – the PS5 will be the bare minimum.

Could Marvel IP be centered around iconic characters like the Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange?

As I mentioned Tech4Gamerson me Xbox Era . podcastNick Baker, a well-known industry expert, talked about it electronic arts Create a brand new Marvel IP. However, he hasn’t revealed much about what this IP address is or which EA studio could be working on the project.

Out of nowhere, this new source sent me a DM the other day, saying, ‘Oi, EA makes a Marvel game. “I can’t print [say more] – because it stated what it would probably be about (which IP would be its subject) – and I can’t even provide clues. I’m bad at giving clues without giving away things.”

No platforms were mentioned, but it’s safe to assume that the current generation is on the table. Nick Baker also notes that he should have spread the rumor by some other source before it was mentioned in the podcast. It’s also worth pointing out that since none of this has been officially announced by EA, take some salt with you, regardless of whether Baker has been known to hit the nail on the head quite often.

If this information turns out to be correct, Marvel may have another award-winning game, just like most recent releases – let’s forget about it marvel avengers, shall we? Seeing EA tied into the project is a bit worrisome, because in recent years they haven’t had the best track record when it comes to gaming – National anthem anyone? But let’s not forget the success stories take two And the Star Wars Jedi Fallen OrderProof that EA can still get it out of the garden.

It would be interesting to see which EA studio ends up working on this massive project if it’s actually real. EA Montreal or EA Vancouver They could be potential candidates to take over the little-known Marvel IP company; However, it might be more interesting if one of the EA studios like BioWare Had to take over. Imagine a Marvel game with the same deep knowledge and interactions we’ve seen like others Legendary Edition Mass Effect. BioWare is clearly very busy with the next Dragon Age The game we know now is called Dragon Age Dreadnought and next mass effect The game everyone’s calling Mass Effect 4 right now. So the chances of BioWare working on this project are pretty low, but we can hope.

With so little information to go on, it really left us in the dark. For now, all we can do is hope that EA will offer some form of advertising in the near future. I won’t hold my breath until that happens anytime soon. If that’s true, I’d love to play all about the Scarlet Witch, or my all-time favorite Marvel character, Elektra. This could be a proper Marvel R-class heavy hitter, just like Deadpool PS4 Game.

Marvel is currently enjoying an all-time high in the movie industry, with box office successes popping up left, right, and center. It makes sense that Marvel would want to build on its success and continue to drive that momentum forward, so creating more video games is a great idea. What do you guys think of this rumor? What Marvel character would you like to see in their game? Also, please tell me how much you love Garus in the comments below!