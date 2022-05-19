Marvel Snap is a new card game from the former Hearthstone developers

Marvel, publisher Nuverse, and developer Second Dinner announced a new card game for mobile phones and Windows PC on Thursday: Marvel Snap. The game has been in development for four years and has been designed by rethinking some of the unifying elements of games like hearthstone.

For example, the developers promise a quick game, estimating that each battle will take about three minutes, noting that both players will be able to play simultaneously rather than waiting for each other. The game also includes a number of new concepts, such as the “snatcher” mechanism that allows players to double down if they feel confident winning.

Founded by the former hearthstone Game Director Ben Broad and the former hearthstone Executive Producer Hamilton Chu, development studio Second Dinner has a history with successful mobile titles — and in Chu’s case, a history that includes working as a producer on Bungie’s early Halo games.

we I first heard about Second Dinner in 2019When the studio announced its plans to make a Marvel game, it was revealed that it had raised $30 million from NetEase. At the time, the company consisted of five people, with plans to expand to 10-15 over the next few years. Currently, the studio lists 48 team members on its website.