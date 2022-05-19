May 19, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Marvel Snap is a new card game from the former Hearthstone developers

Marvel Snap is a new card game from the former Hearthstone developers

Len Houle May 19, 2022 1 min read

Marvel, publisher Nuverse, and developer Second Dinner announced a new card game for mobile phones and Windows PC on Thursday: Marvel Snap. The game has been in development for four years and has been designed by rethinking some of the unifying elements of games like hearthstone.

For example, the developers promise a quick game, estimating that each battle will take about three minutes, noting that both players will be able to play simultaneously rather than waiting for each other. The game also includes a number of new concepts, such as the “snatcher” mechanism that allows players to double down if they feel confident winning.

Founded by the former hearthstone Game Director Ben Broad and the former hearthstone Executive Producer Hamilton Chu, development studio Second Dinner has a history with successful mobile titles — and in Chu’s case, a history that includes working as a producer on Bungie’s early Halo games.

we I first heard about Second Dinner in 2019When the studio announced its plans to make a Marvel game, it was revealed that it had raised $30 million from NetEase. At the time, the company consisted of five people, with plans to expand to 10-15 over the next few years. Currently, the studio lists 48 team members on its website.

See also  The new Alienware AW3423DW 34" QD-OLED Gaming Monitor Now Available at Dell

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Apple details new iPhone features like door detection and live annotations

May 19, 2022 Len Houle
2 min read

You can finally listen to YouTube Music on Wear OS

May 19, 2022 Len Houle

Apple reverses remote work policy, Exec moves to Alphabet

May 18, 2022 Len Houle

You may have missed

4 min read

Alex Garland explains how Attack on Titan shaped the horror movie Men

May 19, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Boeing is making a third attempt to launch its Starliner capsule to the International Space Station

May 19, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Major Aston Martin F1 update revealed ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix

May 19, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Marvel Snap is a new card game from the former Hearthstone developers

May 19, 2022 Len Houle