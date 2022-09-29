Marvel’s Iron Wars to Be Movie As Don Cheadle Disney + Series Changes Course – The Hollywood Reporter

Marvel Studios may shake her armor wars project, and now what would have been a Disney+ series will be redeveloped as a feature film.

This step essentially pushes the title down the development list.

Sources say the studio was committed to telling the story the right way, and in the process realized that the feature was more appropriate for the project.

Don Cheadlewho rededicate his long time Marvel Cinematic Universe The role of Colonel James “Rudy” Rhodes, AKA War Machine, is still on board for the star. Yasser Lister from He was working as the main writer In the series, he will remain its featured writer.

Marvel had been looking to start production for the series in 2023, but the few people preparing for it were notified Thursday of a change of direction. No directors have been officially attached and it is not clear when armor wars The feature will appear in Marvel’s timeline of its stages from the Disney+ movies and series.

Little is known about the logical line of armor wars Although it was introduced earlier this month at Disney’s D23 Expo when Cheadle joined Marvel Studios producer and president Kevin Feige on stage, revealing a logo for what was then billed as a six-episode action series. Feige first Announce plans for armor wars in late 2020.

the address armor wars Descended from a famous story published in Iron Man Comics in 1987 and 1988. Written by David Michelini and Bob Layton with art by Mark Bright, it addressed the highly advanced technology idea of ​​Iron Man falling into the wrong hands. The live action series was viewed as a way to showcase multiple types of armor.

Cheadle’s next Marvel appearance remains the MCU series, secret invasionwhich also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn and is scheduled to premiere in 2023. He has played the character since 2010 iron man 2.

This isn’t the first time Marvel has developed a title in this way. hook It was originally conceived as a feature before the executive team decided to turn the idea over to the Disney+ series. So far, Marvel has released all of its movies in theaters.