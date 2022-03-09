Massachusetts Secretary of State calls for investigation into gas price gouging

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin called on Attorney General Maura Healey to investigate the sudden rise in gas prices, in which the average price of regular unleaded gas rose 8 cents overnight and is now $4.24 a gallon, according to the AAA. This is a new record. Gas stations said they were also upset, blaming the crisis with Russia. Gas station owners say they pass on increased costs from wholesalers, however, some state officials question why prices vary from one gas station to another. Galvin said the Russian crisis should not affect the price of gas now because that fuel was purchased weeks ago. profit or manipulation. Healy’s office has not indicated whether it plans to pursue the investigation. Healy, the Democrat, is an outspoken candidate for governor. A spokesperson for the Massachusetts Office of Consumer and Business Regulation told NewsCenter 5 that the state’s Department of Standards conducted unannounced inspections of 75 service stations across the Commonwealth between March 1 and March 4. During these inspections, DOS compliance officials issued three civil citations and three written warnings. The spokesperson said the department will continue these inspections as it ensures compliance with laws governing pricing advertising and ensures that products such as gasoline meet certain content and performance standards. Republican Gov. presidential candidate Chris Doughty Beacon Hill has called for action and the state temporarily suspends the tax on gasoline. He proposed suspending the state’s $0.24 gas tax until prices fell below $3.70 a gallon. “We need to mitigate skyrocketing prices across the board, and the state has a clear way to help by putting a gas tax holiday during this current crisis. This should provide immediate savings to our families trying to get by,” State House News Agency reported. That Baker hinted that he might view a gas tax as an option last week when asked what the state could do to mitigate the impact of inflation. “If we do something short-term, that’s probably where we’re going,” he said.

