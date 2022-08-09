Matt Carpenter put on IL with a broken foot

August 9: The Yankees put Carpenter on the injured list for 10 days today, calling in Miguel Andujar to take his place on the active list.

August 8: Yankees Benefit Matt Carpenter The club announced a fracture of his left foot during tonight’s match against Mariners. He missed a foot ball in the third half and was replaced immediately Tim Lucastro.

The club will provide more details and a schedule for his recovery in the coming days. He will definitely need a casualty list, and should see if his season is in danger soon. Brave II Baseman Ozzy Albis He broke his foot in mid-June and has yet to embark on a rehab mission, with the club estimating his recovery in the range of two to three months. Dodgers player Chris Taylor He suffered a less devastating fracture in early July and returned to action over the weekend, missing one month of confrontations. This does not mean that either player offers a definite point of comparison for Carpenter. The timeline for recovery certainly depends on the location and severity of the fracture.

The injury interrupted what has been one of the most fascinating stories of the 2022 season. A three-time All-Star, Carpenter seemed to be nearing the end of his career after three years of playing well below average to end his tenure with the Cardinals. The 36-year-old fixed his swing trajectory during the post-season but was still limited to minor league offerings. He signed a non-existent agreement with his hometown Rangers, and while he was playing well in Triple-A, he had no way of playing in Texas.

After Carpenter secured his release from his high school deal with the Rangers, he got an instant MLB opportunity with the Yankees. Appearing as a striker on the bench, he’s played his way into an increasingly larger role with an incredible rebounding season. Carpenter called 15 home rounds in 154 panel appearances, and posted another .305/.412/.727 line. He made his way into the lineup, with manager Aaron Boone alternating him between the designated hitter and all four positions in the corner.

New York already without primary DH Giancarlo Stanton, which has been on the shelf for two weeks due to Achilles tendinitis. first base man Anthony Rizzo He dealt with a disturbing case in recent days, although he didn’t need a short spell in the injured list until this point.