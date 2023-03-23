Matt Damon, Casey Affleck seen in Boston filming a movie

Movie stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were seen with film crews at a Boston fire station on Wednesday, as they were working on a new movie. The two natives from Massachusetts were seen outside the Boston Fire Department station on Cambridge Street in Beacon Hill. They’re said to be in town working on “Instigators,” a movie about two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their handlers after a robbery goes wrong, according to the Deadline website. The film is an Apple Original Films project being produced by Damon and Ben Affleck, Casey’s older brother, through their Artists Equity production company. It is not clear when the movie will be released. Artists Equity’s first film, “Air,” stars both Damon and Ben Affleck, and will hit theaters April 5 before being released later on Amazon’s Prime Video. Production of “The Instigators” also caused the unusual closure of a popular bakery in the North End, which is normally open 24/7. Bova’s Bakery, located on the corner of Salem and Prince Streets, will be closed Monday through Friday for the project, and the bakery also announced on its website that any online orders placed during those dates will not ship until March 27. The Bova family offers a variety of specialty Italian biscuits, cannolis, pastries and pies, along with warm Italian bread and freshly baked goods. Watch this video in the player below. “Provocateurs” comes more than 25 years after Damon and Ben Affleck, childhood friends who grew up together in Cambridge, won their first Oscars for “Good Will Hunting.” Casey Affleck, who also had a role in this movie, won Best Actor at the 2017 Academy Awards for his work in ‘Manchester by the Sea’. There is now an apartment building in South Boston that appeared in the 1997 movie “Good Will Hunting”. Available for rent.

Movie stars Matt Damon and Casey Affleck were seen with film crews at a Boston fire station on Wednesday, as they were working on a new movie. The two natives from Massachusetts were seen outside the Boston Fire Department station on Cambridge Street in Beacon Hill. They’re said to be in town working on “Instigators,” a movie about two thieves who go on the run with the help of one of their handlers after a robbery goes wrong, according to the Deadline website. The film is an Apple Original Films project being produced by Damon and Ben Affleck, Casey’s older brother, through their Artists Equity production company. It is not clear when the movie will be released. Artists Equity’s first film, “Air,” stars Damon and Ben Affleck and will hit theaters April 5 before being released later on Amazon’s Prime Video. The production of “agitators” also caused the unusual closure of a popular bakery in the North End, which was normally open 24/7. Bova Bakery, located on the corner of Salem and Prince Streets, will be closed Monday through Friday, due to the project. The bakery also announced on its website that any online orders placed during those dates will not be shipped until March 27. Since 1926, the Bova family has made a variety of specialty Italian biscuits, cannolis, pretzels, and pies, along with warm Italian bread and freshly baked goods. WCVB’s Chronicle visited Bova’s Bakery to sample their delicious cannolis over a decade ago. Watch this video in the player below. See also Taylor Swift to direct her first feature film | Taylor Swift “Provocateurs” comes more than 25 years after Damon and Ben Affleck, childhood friends who grew up together in Cambridge, won their first Oscars for “Good Will Hunting.” Casey Affleck, who also had a role in this movie, won Best Actor at the 2017 Academy Awards for his work in Manchester by the Sea. A South Boston apartment building featured in the 1997 movie “Good Will Hunting” has a unit available for rent.

“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”