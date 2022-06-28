Matteo Berrettini withdraws from Wimbledon due to the Corona virus

The club said some health and safety measures were still in place. “We have maintained enhanced cleaning and hand sanitization and are providing full medical support to anyone feeling unwell,” the statement said.

No masks are required at the tournament, but the player’s medical team continues to wear them for any consultation, and the club has confirmed that Wimbledon’s health and safety policies are regularly reviewed and can be updated.

But the tournament clearly has a problem that could get worse.

In all, five of the top 20 players were unable to play at Wimbledon due to bans, injuries or illness. Russia’s No. 1 Daniil Medvedev was banned from competing after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and Wimbledon’s decision to ban the Russians and their Belarus allies resulted in rounds retaliation by removing standings points from the tournament.

Second seed Alexander Zverev is out for a long time after tearing ligaments in his right ankle at the French Open earlier this month.

There was also an early upset on Monday when No.7 seed Hubert Hurkacz and his staunch opponent lost in five sets in the first round to Alejandro Davidovic Fokina.

Berrettini, a 6-foot-6 Italian, missed playing for several months earlier this season due to surgery on his right hand, his primary playing hand. But he returned to the grasscourt season earlier this month and won back-to-back titles in Stuttgart and at Queen’s Club.