Matthew Lewis claims Air Canada “rip” his first class ticket and “pushed” him into economy

Matthew Lewis criticized Air Canada as he claimed that they “ripped up” his first class ticket and pushed him into economy class for a “complete flight”.

The 33-year-old actor, who played Neville Longbottom in the Harry Potter series, took to Twitter Friday to criticize the airline as he flew from Orlando to Toronto.

He considered Air Canada to be the “worst airline in North America” ​​as he claimed the airline “rips” his first class ticket when he arrived at the gate.

Matthew claimed he got an economy ticket and never received an apology or opportunity to rebook his flight and claimed he was told he had to call the airline for a refund.

‘Certain. AirCanada is the worst airline in North America. And that says something, he tweeted.

‘No email.’ No offer to rebook. She literally tore my first class ticket in front of me at the gate, gave me an economy ticket and walked away.

Not a word. I had to call her back to ask or why? lol. Premium problems, sure. But it is still unruly.

In a series of responses, Matthew criticized airlines’ policy of overbooking flights, which means selling more tickets than available seats on a plane in anticipation of a “no show”.

Speaking about flight overbooking, he wrote: “I was shocked before. I think it’s a ridiculous policy that we inexplicably normalized but it is what it is.

“However, this is not my problem.. I have not been told to board, nor do I apologize, nor ask if I would like a rebook, and if I want a refund I have to contact them.”

He added: “How we as a society have allowed overbooking of flights to become a normality that we all accept is crazy. Among so many crazy things.

Air Canada responded to Matthew’s thread of tweets, asking him to text them to try and fix the issue.

The airline said: ‘Hi Matthew, sorry to hear that. Please send us a direct message with more details about the issue, and we’ll see if we can help from here.

Matthew said later CTV Toronto News He has yet to speak to an Air Canada representative because he criticized the airline’s customer service.

“Air Canada’s customer service is great,” he said. “We as a society should not be okay with normalizing profiteering from overbooking and kicking people off flights.”

Air Canada told the publication that the matter was under review and that it could not comment further.

Matthew was traveling on the flight to Toronto for the FunExpo, where he was showing autographs or signed photographs.

The star seemed to be enjoying his trip to Canada, where he later tweeted: “Okay Toronto, you were all amazing. A long awaited visit and it did not disappoint. Really wonderful people. some cities.

MailOnline contacted Air Canada for comment.