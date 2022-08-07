Max Scherzer knocks out 11 as Mets sweeps Braves into DH

Doomsday scenarios can be as much a part of Queens baseball culture as anything that happened in 1969 or 1986. But these Mets don’t want any part of that sarcasm. When the Braves trimmed the NL East’s margin in New York from 10 1/2 games on June 1 to just half a game on July 23, prompting Austin Riley to announce on Braves TV that we were “coming for them,” the Mets ran seven games in a row to regain solid control of the division . When the Braves once again proved themselves more energetic on the trade deadline, the Mets came out and beat them in a five-game series at Citi Field.