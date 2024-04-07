Max Verstappen thrilled to return to victory at Suzuka as he says race 'couldn't have been better'

Max Verstappen expressed his satisfaction after he and Red Bull bounced back from their retirement in Australia last time out to take a dominant win at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez converted first and second places on the grid at Suzuka Circuit to give Red Bull a third top-two finish in four races in 2024 – the only blip being the team's turbulent weekend in Melbourne.

With the early red flag, warm weather conditions following a lack of representative practice and different tire strategies all providing potential hurdles, Verstappen eventually came home 12 seconds ahead of Perez, who was a further eight seconds ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.