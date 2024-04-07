Max Verstappen thrilled to return to victory at Suzuka as he says race 'couldn't have been better'

Max Verstappen expressed his satisfaction after he and Red Bull bounced back from their retirement in Australia last time out to take a dominant win at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez converted first and second places on the grid at Suzuka Circuit to give Red Bull a third top-two finish in four races in 2024 – the only blip being the team's turbulent weekend in Melbourne.
With the early red flag, warm weather conditions following a lack of representative practice and different tire strategies all providing potential hurdles, Verstappen eventually came home 12 seconds ahead of Perez, who was a further eight seconds ahead of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.
Speaking after the race, Verstappen said: “It was absolutely fantastic. I think the decisive part was of course the start, staying at the front, and then the car got better and better for me throughout the race.
“I don't know if it's about the clouds coming in, but yeah, [it was] Very pleasant. Everything went well, the stops worked well, and I think the strategy worked, so it couldn't have been better.
As for how happy he was to be back on track after the DNF, Verstappen added: “There were some hiccups of course, the last race, but… [I’m] Very happy to be back at the top. Great crowd in front [Red Bull engine provider] Honda as well [so] “It's great to win here.”
Verstappen now leads the drivers' standings on 77 points, followed by team-mate Perez on 64 points and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc on 59 points, as Formula 1 prepares to visit the Shanghai International Circuit in China for the first time since 2019 – with a Sprint format also in place.
“It's going to be very hectic anyway with the Sprint weekend,” said the Dutchman. “Of course we weren't there for a while, [there’s] Only one training session to go back to, so I think it will be very interesting.
As well as increasing Verstappen's advantage in the championship, Red Bull now has a 21-point lead over Ferrari in the constructors' battle – with driver and team eyeing a double for the third season in a row.
