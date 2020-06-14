It is always special to see small business organisations doing good business among the heavy competition, especially on seeing Maxi. It is really something unbelievable to see it doing great business among such a big competition. The main reason for this is due to the customers love towards the Maxi.

One day I asked my parents why they choose Maxi among all other big brands, they say Maxi is family, actually, it’s because My parents had been purchasing from Maxi for the past 20 years, I can surely say in these twenty years they haven’t shopped at any other stores even once.

My parents are just an example, there are a lot of people like my parents who loves to do shopping at the Maxi

Maxi Flyers & Deals

If you are a kind of person doing shopping at the Maxi then definitely you would have known about the Maxi Flyers, it comes out every week on Wednesday, Like when I was 10 that was the first time I went to shopping at Maxi with my dad, it was so much fun to see the flyers on every Wednesday, I was like waiting the whole week for the Wednesday to arrive, back then I was thinking the flyers was fun but after only I got to know that we can save lots of money with the flyers.

Choose your Flyers

Maxi & Cie Weekly Flyer June 11 to June 17 – Click to View the Flyers

Maxi doesn’t want to confuse the people by providing varieties of flyers based on region, that’s why they are providing the common flyer to all the people.

If you are living in the cities such as Montreal, Quebec, Laval, Gatineau, Lachine, Hull, New Richmond, Aylmer, Verdun, Brossard, Bedford, Chateauguay, cote des Neiges, Dorval, Lasalle, Lachute, maniwaki, pointe claire, pincourt, Pierrefonds

Cash Saving tips at Maxi

Every week the new flyer comes out at the Maxi, even though people get benefited from it most of them don’t use the flyers to its maximum potential which will eventually help you save more than normal if you follow the below-given steps

First in order to get an update on the flyer update, subscribe to the Greatest Flyers .

And waiting for the new Maxi and Cie flyer to come up on Wednesday.

Once it arrives, make your shopping list based on the flyers and do the purchase.

While during the purchase you can use coupons, gift cards to save much more.

About Maxi

Company Name Maxi Supermarket Company Type Public Super Market Headquarters Montreal, Canada Official Website Official Website Apps Google Playstore Link

Apple store Link

Founded in the year of 1984 by provigo and being a part of the one of the biggest supermarket giant Loblaws they began their first outlets in the Quebec Region.

During the year of 1922 Provigo acquired about 22 stores from the Steinberg and with that in the year of 1993 the Provigo stores were rebranded out as Maxi Store.

By the year of 1965 Maxi stores reached out a number of 67 locations, by the year of 1999 Maxi become one of the part of Supermarket Giant Loblaws. And of course, it is said that Maxi is one of the largest divisions of Loblaws with more than 7000 employees working under it.

Special Features of Maxi

Every store has a special feature which is the main reason which holds back people to their store, even Maxi has one kind of speciality too.

Brand Trust of Loblaws

Since Maxi has been one of the important parts of Loblaws you can always expect the quality of products, services same here at Maxi’s which you can experience at the Loblaws, but some customers actually feel that they love Maxi more than the Loblaws.

Freshness Guaranteed

And at the Maxi, we have all varieties of products which include Basic Groceries to advanced groceries, meat, dairy products, and even pharmacy too. Some quantity of Meat and dairy products were directly coming from the Maxi Farm itself to give it you very fresh like the way you want

Ordering Online with the PC Express

To make you’re very much simpler we have enabled the Online Ordering feature with PC express pick up, here is what you need to do

Login in to your account and create an order with the things you need to buy.

Once done you can do the payment immediately or even later too.

Also, you can leave a note to us in the remarks section.

After that our staff will pick up the products at its best quality based on the guidelines you have given.

Next, come to the PC Express pickup point on the time slot you selected to collect your order.