Maya Rudolph is the ultimate “mom” in SNL’s opening monologue

Maya Rudolph She “slayed” her opening monologue this weekend when she returned to 30 Rock’s Studio 8H to host “Saturday Night Live” in New York City.

The “SNL” cast, hosting for the third time on Saturday, came out to greet the audience after a delightful cold open during which the cast welcomed their real-life mothers to the stage to tell jokes in their honor. mother’s Day.

After Rudolph said how honored she was to host the Mother’s Day episode and mentioned her four children, cast members Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman came out to celebrate her return to the “SNL” stage.

Then Yang said: “But Maya, look, you’re not just a mother, you are the mom“.

Sherman agreed, calling Rudolph a “30 Rock legend.”

With the help of Kenan Thompson, the monologue was then transformed into its own version of the ball, as in the ball from the ball. 1980s dancehall culture in New York Cityin which Thompson introduced Rudolph as “the matriarch of the Rockefeller family.”

When the camera returned to the “Bridesmaids” star, she was wearing a skin-tight black bodysuit with metallic accents, surrounded by dancers wearing all kinds of finery as the group got into fashion and Rudolph began a rap song about being everyone’s “mom.” “.

“It’s Mother’s Day, everyone. Today we celebrate all kinds of mothers,” Rudolph said. “Stepmothers, godmothers, step moms, dance moms, octomems…”

Then Chloe Fineman walked up, holding a little dog in her arms, and asked, “What about the dog moms?”

“And what about them? My dear, that’s not a dog. That’s a bitch,” Rudolph answered coldly.

The hilarious rap was all over the place, mentioning some famous “SNL” skits and characters like the Coneheads and Mary Katherine Gallagher — as well as some of her legendary impersonations of people like Donatella Versace. She also threw in some classic mom quotes, like: “I’m also going to flip this car over if you don’t stop hitting your sister.”

Rudolph was a cast member of “Saturday Night Live” from 2000 to 2007. She has appeared frequently in sketches in the years since. Most recently in December, when she joined colleagues Kate McKinnon and Kristen Wiig on the show Sidespliting oppa parody. She previously hosted the show in 2012 and 2021.

Vampire Weekend was the musical guest this weekend on Rudolph’s episode. Next weekend will be the final episode of Season 49 of “Saturday Night Live.” Jake Gyllenhaal and Sabrina Carpenter host performance. The gallery will celebrate its 50th anniversary in the fall.