MBTA resumes Green Line service two weeks after garage collapse

MBTA resumes Green Line service two weeks after deadly Boston garage collapse
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority has resumed Green Line subway service between North Station and Central Government Station, which became effective immediately, two weeks after a partial collapse in a Boston parking garage resulted in the death of a demolition worker. The line tunneled throughout the week, including the common wall between the green and orange lines, and considered it structurally sound. On March 26, a portion of the Government Center parking garage at 1 Congress Avenue collapsed and fell into the street below as a result of a construction accident, killing 51-year-old Peter Moncini, of South Easton. Three days after the partial collapse, MBTA resumed metro service Orange Line tunnels between North Station and Back Bay Station after tunnel inspections. Service did not resume until Saturday, because more than 100 tons of debris fell directly over the Green Line as a result of the collapse and had to be removed before inspections could begin and trains could be tested in the tunnel. “MBTA thanks all of its passengers for their patience during this period of debris removal, infrastructure assessment and service restoration,” the agency said in a statement. Structural engineers will continue to closely monitor the tunnel between the North Station and the Government Center station during the daily Green Line operations. However, the MBTA said Green Line and Orange Line trains will continue to bypass Haymarket station while employees complete some repair work on the vertical piping system, which was damaged by debris from the garage collapse.
