MBTA withdraws all new Orange and Red Line trains from service to troubleshoot braking problem

MBTA officials pulled all new Orange Line and Red Line trains from service Thursday after one train encountered a problem at North Boston Station.

One train was disrupted at Wellington station earlier in the day.

“The new Orange Line train encountered a problem with one of the train’s multiple brake units,” MBTA wrote in a statement.

Officials said the problem never put passengers or staff at risk, but that the trains were proactively removed from service while teams moved the problem.

Stefan Winch, co-chair of the MBTA Racer Supervisory Committee, said pulling the trains was the right move.

Winch said he’s not surprised that new cars are out of service again. “When you have a completely new design, there’s going to be a hiatus.”

The new orange and red line carriages were ordered from the manufacturer CRRC.

The MBTA said 64 new Orange Line cars were available for passenger service, while 6 new Red Line cars were in service.

The Transit Agency is in the process of accepting 10 additional new wagons for the Orange Line and 4 new wagons for the Red Line.

Video: Sky 5 shows dozens of MBTA train cars parked at Wellington Square

During the troubleshooting process, MBTA officials said Orange Line will continue service with older trains. Passengers were warned that waiting times at station platforms could be “a little bit longer” as trains arrive approximately every 8 1/2 minutes on Thursday afternoon.

New trains have been taken out of service many times before.

A little over a year ago, a deviation at Wellington Station caused all new vehicles to crash on the Orange Line Withdrawn from bars for five months.

In 2019, they were temporarily withdrawn from service for Door Component Replacement And again after the engineers noticed the presence of Unexpected noises coming from the underside of vehicles.

Other cars running on the orange line originally ran from 1979 to 1981.