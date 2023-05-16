McCarthy says the two sides are “far apart” on the debt ceiling; C3.ai Rockets 23%

Dow futures were little changed before Tuesday’s open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 47 points on Monday. AI shares C3. ai (Amnesty International) increased by 23% while Home Depot (HD) And Walmart (wmt) Correspondents big earnings on Tuesday.







President Joe Biden said Monday The debt ceiling’s next meeting with congressional leaders is on Tuesday, but he said there were no updates on the talks. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said the two sides remained “far apart” and that he would like to reach an agreement this week.

Former AI stock C3.ai rose more than 23% on Monday after its preliminary fourth-quarter financial results were reported. C3.ai said its fourth-quarter revenue was $72.1 million to $72.4 million, better than the company’s previous guidance.

Home Depot and Walmart earnings are due Tuesday morning. on hold (on) also early on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%. The S&P 500 rose 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Technology Composite rose 0.7%.

EV Commander Tesla (TSLA) fell 1% on Monday. Among Dow Jones stocks, apple (AAPL) decreased by 0.3% and Microsoft (MSFT) was up 0.2% in today’s stock market movement.

advanced micro devices (AMD), IBD Stock Leaderboard nvidia (NVDA), the idea of ​​IBD SwingTrader Netflix (NFLX) And Uber Technologies (Uber) – as well as Dow Jones shares sales force (CRM) And visa (Fifth) – Among the best stocks to buy and watch in an uptrend of the stock market.

Netflix and Nvidia were recent subjects for IBD stock today.

Dow Jones Stock Futures Today: Oil Prices and Treasury Yields

Before the opening bell on Tuesday, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures contracts changed little against fair value in overnight trades. Remember that overnight action in Dow Jones futures and elsewhere does not necessarily translate into actual trading in the next regular stock market session.

The 10-year US Treasury yield rose to 3.5% on Monday. Meanwhile, US oil prices rose on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures settling above $71 a barrel.

What to do in the stock market

A confirmed uptrend gives IBD readers the green light to buy the big stocks that have crossed their new buy points. Although acknowledging better action in recent sessions, recommended IBD exposure in equities remains at 20% to 40% of your portfolio due to the constant news-driven volatility.

Two useful lists from IBD MarketSmith to check out right now are “Breaking Out Today” and “Near Pivot”. The latter shows stocks approaching buy points in the bases, while other sponsor stocks rise past buy points during the session.

Dow Jones Stocks to Buy and Watch: Salesforce, Visa

IBD Leaderboard Salesforce stock has climbed on previous alternate entries at 194.01 and 200.10 in recent sessions, according to Leaderboard analysis. Meanwhile, the RS line hit a new high last week, in a bullish sign.

Visa shares remain in a buy range above 230.15 cups a buy point handle amid Monday’s 0.6% rally. The buying range rises to 241.66.

Best stocks to buy and watch: AMD, Nvidia, Netflix, and Uber

Chip leader Advanced Micro Devices continues to rally to the right of the cup base containing 102.53 Buy, according to IBD MarketSmith pattern recognition. Last week’s advance saw AMD stock rise above an early entry in the trend line, using the May 4 high of 91.64 as a buy point.

IBD Leaderboard Nvidia ended Monday up 2.2%, still in a buy range above 280.10 buy points in a short consolidation. The buy zone rises by 5% to 294.11.

Latest Stock Today IBD, Netflix popped above the 50-day moving average line last week. This positive action created a buying opportunity for aggressive investors. Moreover, Netflix shares are now approaching a buy point of 349.90 base of a cup with handle.

Uber Technologies remains in a buy range, crossing 37.68 buy points at the base of the cup, amid a 0.8% drop on Monday. Buying area increased by 5%, to 39.56. Uber still stretches from the 50-day streak.

Tesla stock

Tesla shares slid another 1% on Monday, adding to Friday’s losses that saw the stock find strong resistance around the key 50-day line. Amid gains since late April, stocks are looking to build a new base.

On Monday, the stock closed 47% off its 52-week high.

Dow Jones leaders: Apple and Microsoft

Among Dow Jones stocks, Apple shares fell 0.3% Monday, still near the 52-week high, which fell in mid-August. The stock continues to increase gains above 157.48 buying points, and is outside the buying range that reached 165.35.

Shares of Microsoft rose 0.2% on Monday, holding near last week’s 313-week high, as shares rose significantly above a flat-base 276.86 buy point.

