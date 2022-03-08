McDonald’s temporarily closes all of its locations in Russia

After days of silence and apparent reluctance to take a stand while facing mounting pressure to respond to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, several US food and beverage companies said Tuesday they were temporarily halting their operations in Russia.

McDonald’s, which has been in Russia for three decades, was the first to say it would temporarily close 850 restaurants in the country, including those it owns and those owned by franchisees.

Starbucks soon followed suit, saying that 130 restaurants in Russia are owned and operated by the Kuwaiti group Alshaya GroupIt will also close immediately. Coca-Cola followed suit.

And late in the day PepsiCo, whose Pepsi drink has been sold in Russia since the early 1970s, said it would. Soda sales suspended, including 7Up. But it said it would continue its operations in manufacturing milk, dairy products, infant formula and baby food, partly as a humanitarian effort but also to keep 20,000 factories and 40,000 farm workers employed.