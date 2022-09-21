Mega leak ‘GTA 6’ floods the Internet with gameplay screenshots and screenshots

In what could be one of the biggest the games Shells of All Time, Next Rockstar Games GTA 6 It suffered a major leak, revealing footage of early release build and loads of patchy gameplay. While this new leak appears to confirm some previously rumored elements, it also mitigates all the surprises the developers have in store for gamers. Grand Theft Auto 6 It is among the most popular and talked about Video games On the planet, with speculation about the plot, characters and release date long before it even existed confirmed.

rock games He was very secretive about the entire project and until recently there was almost nothing we knew or saw about the game, but that’s completely changed now, all thanks to the more than 90 videos and screenshots that have appeared on GTA Forums. Recently, a user by the name of “teapotuberhacker” uploaded a huge amount of files GTA 6 Screenshots of the forum, which they argued were from a build test Grand Theft Auto 6, running with “GTA 5 And the 6 Source code and assets”.

Leaked screenshots and video screenshots have already taken over YouTube, Twitter, Reddit, and other social media forums, and are consistent with some previous information from the past. GTA 6 Leaks, such as the game containing multiple playable characters, Including the protagonistAnd the location that looks like Miami Underworld. Bloomberg Reporter Jason Schreyer confirmed the authenticity of the leaked clips and photos. sayThere wasn’t much doubt, but I confirmed with Rockstar sources that this weekend was a huge one Grand Theft Auto VI Really real leak. The shots are early and incomplete, of course. This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games.”

Although several sources claimed that the videos were real, the internet was divided over the authenticity of the clips. However, just days later, the actual confirmation came with Rockstar Games officially taking to Twitter to share their disappointment with the reveal.

“We recently experienced a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development snapshots of grand theft auto” Rockstar Games confirmed on Twitter. “At the moment, we do not anticipate any disruption to our live game services and no long-term impact on the development of our ongoing projects.”

“We are very disappointed to share any details of our upcoming game with all of you in this way. We worked out the next day. grand theft auto The game will continue as planned and we will remain more committed than ever to providing an experience for you, our players, that truly exceeds your expectations, we will update everyone again soon and of course, we will get you right on this next game when you are ready. We want to thank everyone for their continued support during this situation.”

in one of Leaked videos, we can see a female playable character named Lucia loot a restaurant and take the NPCs as prisoners. Since the screenshots are from an early build of the game, you can see a large number of placeholder texts such as “Time until Cops Dispatched” and dialog texts such as “Jason: GENERIC_CURSE_TO_SELF”. In another video, we see a playable character on the “Vice City Metro” train, who appears to be checking information that the game will take place in a fictional presentation of Miami. There is another clip showing a file Pool Conversation Where we hear dialogue like, “Oh yeah, he’s dead, right? Just like there was a country called Finland.” Other clips also reveal playing with firearms along with escaping from the city’s deputy police.

Take-Two Interactive has started submitting removal requests for several files GT 6 Videos uploaded to YouTube, with many videos now reading, “This video is no longer available due to a copyright claim by Take-Two Interactive.” However, there are still a few of them on the Internet.

It is clear that all the leaked videos and images are from the alpha build of the game and it appears that it is an incomplete development used to test some aspects of the game by the developers. Although we have no idea or confirmation about the age of this footage or how advanced the Rockstar is, GTA 6 It’s still a long way off and probably won’t be released until late 2024 or early 2025. However, newly leaked videos and screenshots confirm a wealth of information surrounding the game’s location and characters.

