Meghan Markle asks King Charles to hold a one-on-one ‘clean up the atmosphere’ meeting: report

Meghan Markle asked to sort out the difference with King Charles III. (Image credit: Getty Image)

A royal expert has revealed the shocking discovery that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, asked King Charles III for a meeting before returning to her California home. The Duchess of Sussex plans to discuss the important royal matter at the meeting. YouTuber Neil Schoon has claimed that Ms Markle wants to clear the air with the 73-year-old king. “It’s a very brave move by Meghan herself,” Shaun said.

The Suits Alum has requested that the disputes be addressed before leaving for California. Mr Sean claimed to have heard from a “very good source” that Ms Markle had sent a letter to the King for a private conversation. Mr. Sean said, “Now, you know, you have to admire Megan’s belief in herself, whatever you think.”

Watch the video here:

The royal expert said: “It is alleged that she would now, before their return to California, wish to have a one-on-one meeting with King Charles III.”

Mr. Sean said it was mandatory to request King’s attendance by letter.

He added: According to this good source [request] conducted in a formal letter; This is how you write to the king, through his knights, and then, of course, this order and so on were passed on. ”

“According to this letter, you feel it will be an opportunity to clear the air, sort rights from wrongs and explain some of the rationale behind what they have been doing for the past two years,” Mr. Sean said.

“Honestly, we have no idea if this will go forward…but I think it’s a very brave move for Meghan,” the commentator said in the video.