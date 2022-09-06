September 6, 2022

Meghan Markle gives her first UK speech since the crown was given

Roxanne Bacchus September 6, 2022 2 min read

Meghan Markle gave her first public address in Britain since she gave up her royal status and went to the Hollywood Hills more than two years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex gave the keynote address on Monday at One Young World Summitan annual event for young activists “to come together to face the greatest challenges facing humanity.”

Hubby watched Prince Harry as Markle spoke about gender equality at the event’s opening ceremony. She touched upon her self-doubt as “The Girl from ‘Suits'” while attending the same summit in 2014, two years before the tabloids exploded with her stories and Harry’s dating anecdotes.

Markle had a starring role in seven seasons of the American legal drama “Suits” from 2011 to 2018.

“He let me in, to take a seat at the table,” Meghan said at the massive Manchester event. “I was so overwhelmed by this experience, I think I even kept the little paper place sign with my name on it.”

“Just proof – proof that I was there, proof of my affiliation,” she said, “because the truth was, I wasn’t sure where I belonged.”

Markle and Harry traveled to the event from London by train. The couple are said to reside in Windsor, just half a mile from Prince William and his family, although members of the royal family have made There are no plans to contact the exiled duo.

Markle and Harry are said to be half a mile away from the royal family, but they don’t plan to see them.
Aaron Parfitt / Background

William worries that private conversations between him and his brother will be like this I was raised on the mediaas some have done in previous interviews, according to Harry biographer Angela Levine.

See also  Kang Dynasty directed by Destin Daniel Creighton (exclusive) - The Hollywood Reporter

Markle and Harry have rarely made trips to the UK since stepping down as senior royals in 2020. They made an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June but He left before the festivities ended. They also appeared briefly at the Thanksgiving service.

Their next stop is Germany for an event on Tuesday that begins the countdown to the Invictus 2023 Games. Harry is scheduled to give a speech at a charity event in London on Thursday.

with post wires

