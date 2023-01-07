Meghan Markle ‘not welcome’ at Balmoral as Queen lay dying: Harry

Prince Harry confirmed in his new memoir “Spear” that King Charles banned Meghan Markle from entering Balmoral while Queen Elizabeth lay dying last year.

Harry quickly defended Markle, telling his father, “Never speak of my wife like that,” according to reports in the volume, which was accidentally released. early in Spain.

A source said, according to the Daily Mail: “Charles told Harry it was not appropriate or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a very sad time.”

King Charles denied Meghan Markle entry to Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth lay dying last year, according to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spear. Tim Rock/REX/Shutterstock

‘I refer him to Kate.’ [Middleton] He wasn’t going and the numbers should really be limited to the closest family.”

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were in London in September when the Queen’s health rapidly worsened. Downhill in Balmoralher home in Scotland.

King Charles and Prince William during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral. Reuters

Several senior members of the royal family immediately began planning travel to Balmoral, including Prince William, along with Andrew, Edward and his wife Sophie, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.

About 90 minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s ill health, a representative for Harry and Meghan said they would travel to Scotland – but hours later, it was made clear that Harry would be going alone.

In his book, Harry says that during that time period, his father told him not to bring Meghan along. Then Harry flew on a private plane to Scotland and arrived after the Queen had already passed away.

In addition, Harry wrote in the “Spear” that he learned of the death of the Queen After checking the BBC news site.