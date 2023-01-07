January 8, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Meghan Markle ‘not welcome’ at Balmoral as Queen lay dying: Harry

Roxanne Bacchus January 7, 2023 2 min read

Prince Harry confirmed in his new memoir “Spear” that King Charles banned Meghan Markle from entering Balmoral while Queen Elizabeth lay dying last year.

Harry quickly defended Markle, telling his father, “Never speak of my wife like that,” according to reports in the volume, which was accidentally released. early in Spain.

A source said, according to the Daily Mail: “Charles told Harry it was not appropriate or appropriate for Meghan to be in Balmoral at such a very sad time.”

King Charles denied Meghan Markle entry to Balmoral as Queen Elizabeth lay dying last year, according to Prince Harry’s memoir, Spear.
Tim Rock/REX/Shutterstock

‘I refer him to Kate.’ [Middleton] He wasn’t going and the numbers should really be limited to the closest family.”

Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, were in London in September when the Queen’s health rapidly worsened. Downhill in Balmoralher home in Scotland.

Prince Harry and Meghan at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
Harry quickly defended Markle, telling his father, “Don’t ever talk about my wife that way,” according to his diary.
i-Images/Polaris
King Charles and Prince William during Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
King Charles and Prince William during Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.
Reuters

Several senior members of the royal family immediately began planning travel to Balmoral, including Prince William, along with Andrew, Edward and his wife Sophie, The Daily Mail reported Saturday.

About 90 minutes after Buckingham Palace announced the Queen’s ill health, a representative for Harry and Meghan said they would travel to Scotland – but hours later, it was made clear that Harry would be going alone.

Princes William and Harry and Princesses Kate and Meghan at Queen Elizabeth's funeral.
I point it [Prince Harry] That’s Kate [Middleton] He wasn’t going and the numbers should really be limited to the closest family.”
Getty Images

In his book, Harry says that during that time period, his father told him not to bring Meghan along. Then Harry flew on a private plane to Scotland and arrived after the Queen had already passed away.

In addition, Harry wrote in the “Spear” that he learned of the death of the Queen After checking the BBC news site.

See also  Hocus Pocus 2 Teaser Trailer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jeremy Renner posts hospital photo, thanking medical staff in recovery update

January 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Billy Bush caught making sexual comments about Kendall Jenner – Deadline

January 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jin Shah has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison in a telemarketing fraud case.

January 6, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Meghan Markle ‘not welcome’ at Balmoral as Queen lay dying: Harry

January 7, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The James Webb Telescope reveals forbidden galaxies billions of years ago

January 7, 2023 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Phyllis “Working on a Trade” by Gregory Soto

January 7, 2023 Joy Love
2 min read

Samsung reveals the launch date of the Galaxy A54 5G, which is coming later this month

January 7, 2023 Len Houle