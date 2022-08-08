Mekhi Becton of the New York Jets undergoes an MRI on his surgically repaired knee; Coach Robert Saleh is optimistic

Florham Park, NJ – The New York Jets enter correctly maki picton He is undergoing an MRI on his surgically repaired right knee after leaving the training ground on Monday in apparent pain.

The injury doesn’t look serious, according to the Jets, but any lost time is potentially significant because Becton struggled with weight and conditioning issues.

“So far, it doesn’t look like much, but – knocking on wood – I hope it stays that way,” said coach Robert Saleh, who described the MRI as a precaution.

The 2020 first-round pick injured his right knee in the 2021 season opener and did not play again although the team initially described it as a return from four to six weeks from surgery.

On Monday, he dug in early drills for the offensive line, checked his knee and moved with extreme caution. A few minutes later, in the second game of the 11v11 period, Becton fell backwards after being shocked by a defensive end. John Franklin-Myers. His right foot seemed to get stuck in the grass, causing his knee to bend awkwardly.

Becton removed the shoulder pads and immediately limped into the locker room with members of the coaching staff. He started wearing a knee brace last Friday, a sign that he may be starting to feel uncomfortable.

The injury occurred two days after the Jets hosted a free agent treatment Duane Brown, who attended the Jets’ annual Green & White Brawl at MetLife Stadium. They are still interested in Brown, who is a five-time Pro Bowl pick and turns 37 on August 30.

With Becton injury and alternate swing Conor McDermott If the ankle is marginalized for 1-2 weeks with a sprained ankle, there is a greater sense of urgency to add an experienced treatment. start processing left George Fant He has also been brought back from knee surgery, although he is healthy and doing well.

Saleh downplayed the team’s interest in Brown, saying they had “a lot of great talent” in stepping in and that Brown would be a luxury.

“There is no panic in my mind at all,” Saleh said. “A guy like Duane is a bonus.”

However, there should be concern due to Becton’s injury history. He has started only 14 out of 33 matches in two seasons, including six he did not finish due to various injuries. His weight became a major topic last season, when he ballooned to around 400 pounds while recovering from surgery.

He was overweight at the small June camp, which frustrated the organization, but he trained at the facility before the training camp and reported in an acceptable form. Saleh has praised Becton for his strength through the first nine exercises as he works his way back to football form.

Now it might be a challenge if he had to waste time.

“We’ll see if he takes time off,” Saleh said. “You’re obviously worried about everyone… You just don’t want to go into a conditioning deficit. He’s a big guy. He’s been working on his tail and has done everything he’s been asked to do. I hope, he’s doing as good as we think he’s going to and can.” Continue down this path. I think it will be fine.”