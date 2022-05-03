Met Gala 2022 live: Sebastian Stan, Kim Kardashian and more hit the red carpet for a Gilded Glamor theme

The red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala was filled with gilded glamor as guests attended the most anticipated fashion event of the year.
From Blake Lively to Kim Kardashian Best dressed He surprised the Met Gala stars with vintage dresses and multiple costume changes.
The theme for the evening Met Gala was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” Part Two of the Costume Institute exhibition, which opened on September 18. The first part of the show reflected on last year’s Met Gala theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” which was a celebration of all things American fashion.
Last year, the Met Gala was held on September 13, and the previous year, it was canceled due to the pandemic. Normally, around 600 celebrities are invited to celebrate the catchy event on their social calendars, but this year and last, the numbers were closer to 400.
As per tradition, the guest list for this year’s event has been carefully chaired Vogue Anna Wintour, who has run the party since 1995. It was announced earlier this year that the 2022 hosts would include Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who served as official co-chairs for the night.
In case you missed it, here are the best dressed female stars on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.
From Blake Lively’s Statue of Liberty’s Liberty Gown-inspired dress, to Glenn Close’s all-pink look, Billie Eilish BridgetonIn an off-white Gucci gown, the celebs brought their A-games to this year’s Met Gala.
See the night’s best looks here:
Laura HampsonMay 3, 2022 10:51
Kim Kardashian says she was “honored” to wear a Marilyn Monroe JFK gown at the Met Gala.
The reality star also revealed that she lost 16 pounds in less than a month to fit the dress that Ripley loaned her, believe it or not! Museum.
Monroe wore the iconic dress during her happy birthday performance of US President John F. Kennedy in 1962.
In an Instagram post, Kardashian said, “I am honored to wear the iconic 1962 dress that Marilyn Monroe wore to sing President John F. Kennedy’s Happy Birthday song. It’s a stunning bodycon dress embellished with over 6000 crystals hand-stitched by fashion designer Jean Louis.”
“Thank you Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for giving me the opportunity to showcase this spirited piece of fashion history for the first time since it was worn by the late Marilyn Monroe. I am forever grateful for this moment.”
Laura HampsonMay 3, 2022 10:36
Gwen Stefani says she did her own makeup for the 2022 Met Gala after the makeup artist had an emergency.
The Don’t Speak singer wore a neon green dress by Vera Wang, who previously designed her wedding dress to country singer Blake Shelton.
Stephanie said while walking the red carpet Vogue magazine Co-host La La Anthony on the livestream was supposed to work with a new makeup artist, but had to leave due to an emergency.
“I had so much fun doing that day and it was stressful too but in a good way,” she said of her handmade makeup. “I was like, ‘Okay, I get that. “
Meredith ClarkMay 3, 2022 05:14
Lizzo wears a Tom Brown dress as she plays a $55,000 instrument.
The singer walked the red carpet at the Met Gala wearing a hand-embroidered gold gown that took 22,000 hours to make. Lizzo’s dress was paired with her favorite accessory: the flute.
Watch the gorgeous red carpet performance here:
Meredith ClarkMay 3, 2022 04:27
Nicki Minaj has a wardrobe malfunction at the 2022 Met Gala.
The rapper’s look, designed by Burberry Riccardo Tisci, was distinguished by a black ball gown with feathers, a large black belt and leather pants. Minaj completed the look with a baseball cap.
During a live broadcast on the red carpet, Minaj told Anthony that the strapless dress kept falling off because the bra inside didn’t fit properly.
Read her response to the wardrobe malfunction:
Meredith ClarkMay 3, 2022 04:13
Frederick Robertson was mistakenly identified as Jared Leto on the red carpet at the Met Gala.
Robertson, editor-in-chief of . magazine the boy magazine, she arrived at the 2022 Met Gala wearing a spiky silver outfit by Iris Van Herpen, which was paired with a bleached blonde hairdo and back.
to me Vanity FairGetty Images incorrectly identified Robertson as Leto – a mistake then repeated by both viewers and reporters.
Learn more about misidentification error status:
Meredith ClarkMay 3, 2022 04:06
Pete Davidson helps Kim Kardashian climb the steps of the Met Gala as she struggles in a Marilyn Monroe dress.
The 60-year-old’s dress, which Kardashian revealed didn’t fit when she first tried it on, seemed hard to walk in as she relied on Davidson to help her climb the steps of the Met Gala.
Kardashian explained to Vogue magazine She changed the dress as soon as she finished walking the red carpet at the Met Gala.
Read more about the moment here:
Meredith ClarkMay 3, 2022 04:02
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz attend the first Met Gala as a married couple.
The actress and model, 27, wore a light pink Valentino dress. Meanwhile, Beckham, 23, was wearing a cream jumpsuit also made by the fashion label.
The Beckham-Peltz family rushed about their recent marriage to host the La La Anthony red carpet, which took place in Palm Beach, Florida on April 9.
Chelsea RachelMay 3, 2022 02:59
A surprise show at the Met Gala!
New York City Commissioner for Cultural Affairs Laurie Combo was proposed on the steps of the Met with Tiffany’s engagement ring.
The proposal was met with cheers from fellow attendees, with reporters asking Combo “what just happened”.
Meredith ClarkMay 3, 2022 02:45
Kim Kardashian wears Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress at the 2022 Met Gala.
The billionaire business mogul, 41, walked the red carpet with boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28.
While speaking to red carpet host La La Anthony, Kardashian revealed that she “had to lose 16 pounds to be able to adjust” to the 60-year-old’s dress. The sleeveless Bob Mackie dress by Marilyn Monroe became famous in 1962 when she sang President John F. Kennedy on his 45th birthday.
According to Kardashian, the dress – which was shown at the Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum! In Orlando, Florida – They came with “armed guards” and had to be touched with gloves. Kardashian lost 16 pounds in three weeks in order to wear it to the Met Gala.
Meredith ClarkMay 3 2022 02:21
“Communicator. Music aficionado. Certified bacon trailblazer. Travel advocate. Subtly charming social media fanatic.”
More Stories
Kim Kardashian wears a unique Marilyn Monroe dress to a party with blonde hair
‘Fast And Furious 10’ Names Louis Letterer as Justin Lin’s Replacement – Deadline
Days before testifying against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard’s PR team reportedly