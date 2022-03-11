Meta is losing some privileges on Facebook

Several workers were quick to plunge into the comments section at the bottom of the post to announce the change, according to several employees who viewed the post. Just minutes after the changes were announced, employees asked if the company plans to compensate them in new ways and whether Meta has conducted an employee survey to assess how the changes affect employees.

META executives, who have been trying to nip the needle of suppressing misinformation related to the war in Ukraine and Face a total ban on Facebook and Instagram in RussiaHe seems impatient with questions.

In a tone that several employees described as combative, Andrew Bosworth, chief technology officer at Meta, firmly defended some of the changes and resented the perceived sense of entitlement displayed in the comments, according to employees who viewed the thread. Mike Schroepfer, the outgoing chief technology officer, wrote in the comments in support of the changes.

Another employee who worked on the company’s food service team pushed harder, according to two people who viewed the post.

The employee said, responding to others’ assurances that the changes would damage the meta workplace culture. “A decision was made to try to limit some of the abuse while eliminating six million mobile crates.”

Several employees seem to agree. As of midday Friday, the employee’s post was the most liked comment on the topic, with hundreds of workers expressing their support.

The discontinuation of a laundry and dry cleaning service for employees at Meta’s headquarters in Menlo Park, California, ends a popular—albeit unusual—feature. The laundry service, which is operated by a third party, provides free pick-up and drop-off throughout the campus and was intended to “make people’s lives easier,” according to him. interview 2020 With a Facebook spokeswoman.

When a staff member was reached out to comment on the changes, he texted, “I can’t talk, do the laundry.”