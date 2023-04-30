Mets-Braves postponed Sunday, April 30, 2023

NEW YORK – For the third day in a row, it rained, causing a second rain in a row. The team’s game against the Braves on Sunday has been postponed and will be part of a single-entry doubleheader on Monday starting at 1:10 p.m. ET. The second match will start about 30 minutes after the end of the first.
The rain shouldn’t affect the Mets’ pitching, as Tylor Megill is still penned to start one of the two games. The team is assigned to either Jose Poto or move forward the bullpen in the other.
That lines up with the Mets’ top three rookies — Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander and Kodai Senga, in some rankings — for the team’s series in Detroit starting Tuesday. Scherzer is eligible to return to duty on Tuesday, while Verlander could come off the injured list to make his Mets debut on Wednesday. As of Sunday morning, Mets officials were still deciding the rotation order.
That is, assuming the rain doesn’t interfere with the team’s plans. The first downs began to drop on Friday night, forcing the umpires to end the Mets’ series opener with the Braves after five innings of what became a 4-0 loss. Rain continued steadily throughout Saturday, and while Sunday morning offered a brief respite, more rain was expected throughout the rest of the day. Monday’s forecast is clearer, with partly cloudy skies expected throughout the day.
Fans holding tickets for Sunday’s game cannot use them for Monday’s game. Instead, those fans will receive a coupon redeemable for identical tickets to any remaining 2023 Mets home game, with the exception of the June 3 Hall of Fame induction and the June 13-14 Subway Series. Tickets for the originally scheduled Monday game are valid for the doubleheader. More information is available at Mets.com/Rain.
