Mets notes: Scherzer, Degrum, Miguel

Both Mets made a significant difference in their recovery from injury today. Max Scherzer Rehab began with Double-A Binghamton, 3 1/3 innings and 65 throws. It’s Cy Young’s first match for the three-time winner since he suffered a slash strain in mid-May.

John Heyman and Mark Sanchez from The New York Post He wrote over the weekend that Scherzer could return to the action in the big league as soon as Sunday. It remains to be seen if he comes back so quickly, but it is possible that he could beat the initial schedule. The club estimated his recovery from six to eight weeks. This Thursday will mark the five weeks since the injury. Even if Scherzer does end up asking for another rehab before returning to the majors, the Mets should certainly be happy with his current status considering the initial expectations.

The team announced that Jacob Degrom He delivered a live batting training session at the Florida Compound (via Disha Thoussar from the New York Daily News). It’s Degrom’s first throw to hitters since he was diagnosed with a strain reaction in his shoulder blade at the end of spring training. The four-time All-Star has been running off the heap for the past two weeks, and continues to progress toward an eventual comeback. A specific schedule will be set for him to record game actions, and DeGrom is expected to require at least three rehabs before returning to the Citi field mound.

In addition to Scherzer and deGrom, New York would be without them Taylor Miguel For a long time. The right-handed man suffered a shoulder strain and made it to the injured list last week, with the club announcing it would be closed from throwing entirely for at least a month.

Megill only managed a 5.01 ERA through nine hits before hitting, but he fared well at 27% of hitters who encountered a walking rate of 6.3%. He’s started all 27 of his major league games dating back to last year’s call-up, but the Mets have at least thought about using him for shorter spells. Suggest Ken Rosenthal for this week Sports Baseball Show that New York has had some internal discussions about the possibility of turning Megill into a high-leverage setup role once Scherzer and deGrom return to rejoin Carlos CarrascoAnd the Taiguan WalkerAnd the Chris Bassett And beginners in depth David Peterson And the Trevor Williams.

Rosenthal noted that those assumptions were made before Miguel’s injury, which could throw a wrench into any plans. It seems likely that he will need less rehab to work on in order to rest from him as a start, and perhaps increase the allure of such a move. Either way, Megill won’t be on the MLB hill for long, and the overlapping events will undoubtedly affect the club’s course of action. It’s likely out until the August 2 trading deadline, and New York numbers to explore the market for both start-up help and relief over the coming weeks.