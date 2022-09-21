Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans campaigns for the lead actress Oscar

Not every race is what it seems, and so it’s in line with Class One’s decision for this season. diverse confirmed Michelle Williams“Working as a piano mom in Steven Spielberg”fablemansWill campaign for Oscars At Best Actress, rather than supporting what many critics expected.

The film, which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival, won the coveted People’s Choice Award and became the undisputed front-runner in the early days of the awards season. One of the most notable cast was Williams as Mitzi Fabelman, the arts lover who was the inspiration for her cinematic son Sammy (played by newcomer Gabrielle Labelle).

Praise for the semi-autobiographical story of Spielberg’s childhood was evident in Toronto, where many saw Williams’ role as a sure ticket to her fifth Academy Award nomination, and perhaps even the very likely winner of a supporting actress. The field for a supporting actress is now wide open for any of the cast from Sarah Polly’s “Women Talking” like Jessie Buckley or Claire Foy.

Could Williams top two supposed co-stars, Michelle Yeoh, from Everything Everywhere at once or Cate Blanchett from Tarr?

Williams is a beloved actress in Hollywood. She has won an Emmy for FX’s 2019 Fosse/Verdon, and is one of only five artists to have won five TV Awards (Golden Globes, SAG, TCA, SAG, and Emmy). She was nominated for four Academy Awards – “Brokeback Mountain” (2005), Manchester by the Sea (2016) in the supporting actress, “Blue Valentine” (2010) and “My Week with Marilyn” (2011) in the title role.

It is still up in the air whether Paul Dano, as Sami’s father, will likewise hold up to get attention. Co-star Judd Hirsch has gotten the lion’s share of attention and could become the second oldest artist ever to be nominated as a supporting actor at 87 years old.

“The Fabelmans” will conclude the AFI Film Festival and open in theaters November 11.

To see the ranked predictions for each category individually, visit miscellaneous Oscars distribution.