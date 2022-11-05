November 5, 2022

Michigan Defeats Ferris State in Show, 88-75: Game Thread Replay

Joy Love November 5, 2022 2 min read

Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (9-22 in 2021-22)

When: 7 pm on Friday

where: Chrysler Center in Ann Arbor.

Television: Big Ten Network Plus (online only).

radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Result square

Recruitment:Michigan adds another 4-star commitment in guard George Washington III

I feel crazy:Kobe Pufkin’s dunk competition steals Michigan’s basketball show

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson shoots a free throw during practice Friday, October 14, 2022 in Ann Arbor.

Game notes: The Wolverines have one thing for sure – Hunter Dickinson center, returning for a surprise third season in Ann Arbor after refusing to jump into the NBA – and many questions as the next four scorers (Eli Brooks, DeVante Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate) all moved on.

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks last season in 32 games, and once again, offense likely continued during the preseason by the unanimous All-Big Ten first-man in position. But who will get the ball? UM coach Joanne Howard will be counting on Princeton’s Jaylene Llewellyn transfer at this point. The Canadian (and Virginia high school student) averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers last season after not playing for nearly 18 months due to the Ivy League shutdown due to COVID in 2020-21.

