Michigan Defeats Ferris State in Show, 88-75: Game Thread Replay

Exhibition: Michigan basketball (19-15 in 2021-22) vs. Division II Ferris State (9-22 in 2021-22)

When: 7 pm on Friday

where: Chrysler Center in Ann Arbor.

Television: Big Ten Network Plus (online only).

radio: WWJ-AM (950).

• Result square

Recruitment:Michigan adds another 4-star commitment in guard George Washington III

I feel crazy:Kobe Pufkin’s dunk competition steals Michigan’s basketball show

Game notes: The Wolverines have one thing for sure – Hunter Dickinson center, returning for a surprise third season in Ann Arbor after refusing to jump into the NBA – and many questions as the next four scorers (Eli Brooks, DeVante Jones, Caleb Houston and Moussa Diabate) all moved on.

Dickinson averaged 18.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.5 blocks last season in 32 games, and once again, offense likely continued during the preseason by the unanimous All-Big Ten first-man in position. But who will get the ball? UM coach Joanne Howard will be counting on Princeton’s Jaylene Llewellyn transfer at this point. The Canadian (and Virginia high school student) averaged 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers last season after not playing for nearly 18 months due to the Ivy League shutdown due to COVID in 2020-21.

Ferris State, who won the Division II title in 2018, will return to the D-II NCAA Championship last season, where the Bulldogs lost to Hillsdale in the regional semifinals. Redshirt’s Dolapo Olayinka earned 16 points at the previous Bulldogs Show this year, with an 85-61 victory over Division III Calvin on Saturday in Big Rapids.

Another Wolverine to watch: freshman Jet Howard, son of Joan and brother of UM co-leader Jess. The four-star prospect was the highest-rated member of the 2022 Michigan class, which is ranked number one in the Big Ten, and you should be ready to step in as a contributor right away. According to 247 Sports, which ranked him No. 36 in his class nationally: “He has a strong chassis, solid drive on the defensive end, and he can drop the open jump with the range.” “His versatility mainly shows in his ability to help position the point guard in a pinch. … However, he would be more effective in a secondary role in handling the ball due to his proficiency as a three-point shooter while playing the ball.”

Live updates

Can’t see updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter!