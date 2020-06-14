Michigan resumes return of cans and bottles

Michigan supermarkets and convenience stores may start accepting bottles again and may return to recycling, effective immediately, state officials say. The deadline for retailers with return machines to resume operations is June 15, but many Michigan retailers have started this week.

Meijer, the Grand Rapids, Michigan-based operator of about 120 stores in the state, announced Friday that it would begin accepting beverage containers for return Monday, June 15, in its Michigan stores after temporarily halted returns in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. . Meijer operates a total of 248 stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

“The past few months have posed many challenges, but we appreciate the patience of all of our customers and team members as we go through them together,” said Todd Weer, executive vice president of Meijer’s stores. “We know there is an abundance of beverage containers awaiting recycling, so we ask all of our customers to be patient and respectful of each other as we process a volume of returnable containers that we have never seen before. “

The bottle and return box had been suspended since the end of March when an emergency order from the Gretchen Whitmer government halted buyout in supermarkets and other stores due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Whitmer’s March 23, “Stay at Home, Stay Safe” decree said that while grocery stores and convenience stores would remain open, bottle return services within them were not considered essential infrastructure. Big chain stores and retail associations have called for a halt to bottles and takeovers to help protect their employees from COVID-19.

Currently, there are about $ 65 million in unreturned beverage containers in Michigan, according to Meijer. “Retailers will need to take additional disinfection and social distancing measures to accommodate the expected return of large quantities of bottles and cans that were stockpiled during the pandemic,” the company said in a statement.

Meijer Meijer advises customers returning bottles and cans to practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

The number of unused cans and bottles is increasing by 70 million per week, said Tom Emmerich, chief operating officer of Schupan & Sons Recycling. the Detroit Free Press.

Ten American states have bottling and deposit programs: Michigan, California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, New York, Oregon and Vermont. In the middle of COVID-19, each state has granted retailers or collection centers the right to limit or stop the bottle and may return without penalty, and some states have reduced the number of collection sites.

the Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan returns more than 90% of its drop bottles and cans for recycling each year until 2018, when that number dropped to 89%. Total repayments in Michigan have ranged from $ 346 million to $ 425 million a year since 2000, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

In anticipation of the return of bottles and cans, Meijer also asks its customers to prepare properly and follow some simple tips when returning bottles and cans to make the process as smooth as possible.

• Separate bottles and cans before coming to the store to help keep the flow of customers moving.

• Empty all cans and bottles and place them in clean bags / containers before coming to the store.

• Bring only brands of beverage containers that are sold in Meijer stores.

• Understand that the maximum quantity of returnable beverage containers is $ 25 per visit.

• Plan accordingly before arriving as the bottles return rooms will be occupied.

• Please be patient, practice social distancing and wear a face covering.

