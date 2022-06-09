Microsoft accidentally released Windows 11 for unsupported PCs

Microsoft has released the final version of its next big software Windows 11 (22H2) Update Release Preview testers released it on Tuesday, and accidentally made it available for PCs that aren’t officially supported. Oops.

Twitter And the reddit Users (via Windows newer) was quick to spot the error, as hundreds of Windows Insiders were able to upgrade their Windows 10 devices on older CPUs. Microsoft has strict minimum hardware requirements for Windows 11, Leaving millions of computers behindso the error will once again shed light on the company’s controversial promotion policy.

Windows 11 officially requires Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen 2 CPUs and above, with very few exceptions. While there are easy ways to Install Windows 11 on unsupported CPUsMicrosoft doesn’t even allow its Windows Insiders to officially install beta builds of the operating system on unsupported PCs, so this faulty build is a bit unusual.

Microsoft is aware of the error and says it is investigating. “It’s a bug and the right team is investigating it,” says the official. Windows Insider Twitter account. If you were able to install Windows 11 on an unsupported computer and you’re only expecting Release Preview updates for Windows 10, you should be able to undo the unexpected upgrade in the Settings section of Windows 11.