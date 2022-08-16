August 16, 2022

Microsoft Dev Box is now ready for developers to experiment with cloud-powered workstations

Len Houle August 16, 2022

Microsoft is now allowing developers to access a preview release of Microsoft Dev Box workstations. software giant Announced Microsoft Dev Box Earlier this year, it is an easy efficient way for developers to develop powerful cloud computers to test applications. Dev Box includes apps and services designed specifically for developers to quickly access preconfigured workstations.

Windows 365 helps manage Microsoft Dev Box, and developers can now preview and quickly access these Azure Virtual Desktops anywhere from any modern browser. Microsoft Dev Box devices will support any integrated development environment (IDE), software development kit (SDK), or tools that run on top of Windows.

Microsoft Dev Box runs on top of Windows 365.
Developers It will be able to preview Microsoft Dev Box is configured with eight virtual CPUs and 32GB of RAM. Businesses can experience the first 15 hours of free CPU and memory usage per month, along with the first 365 hours of 512GB of storage. Final pricing will mean that developers and companies only pay for what they use in a consumption-based model. Microsoft plans to charge organizations on an hourly basis for compute and storage.

Microsoft Dev Box will support devices with up to 32 virtual CPUs and 128 GB of RAM. Developers will be able to deploy development boxes in their local Azure Zone and every device with gigabit connection speeds. Microsoft has also created a portal for developers to organize development boxes, making them ideal for managing outdated apps or old versions of apps for specific clients.

