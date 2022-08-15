Microsoft finally admits that Xbox One sales were less than half of PS4

Official Xbox One sales have been pretty murky, but now Microsoft is finally acknowledging the obvious: PS4 outsells Xbox One — by a lot.

Microsoft stopped reporting Xbox One sales numbers at the start of fiscal year 2016, and instead focused on Xbox Live numbers. The change means we never officially knew how well the Xbox One would perform compared to the PS4 after the turbulent Xbox One launch. Analyst estimates have consistently placed Microsoft in third place after Sony and Nintendo, and now documents (Word documentSubmitted to the Brazilian National Competition Regulatory Authority (Monitored flashing game) finally shed some light on how the Xbox One generation is transitioning.

“Sony has outpaced Microsoft in terms of console and installed base sales, selling more than twice as many Xbox consoles in the last generation,” Microsoft admits, as translated from Portuguese.

Sony is no longer announcing PS4 shipments, which means lifetime sales of 117.2 million as of March. Although Microsoft hasn’t given a specific sales number for the Xbox One, its acceptance means the company has sold just under 58.5 million units. This is in line with market research from amp analysis in 2020, which put the Xbox One install base at 51 million units at the end of the second quarter of 2020. The Nintendo Switch currently has 111.08 million lifetime sales, and looks set to surpass PS4 later this year.

Microsoft appears to be closing this giant gap with its Xbox Series S/X consoles. amp analysis “Sony ended 2021 with cumulative PS5 sales reaching 17 million units, about 1.6 times the Xbox Series sales performance,” he says. While Microsoft re-encoded files Decreased hardware revenue for Xbox Recently, CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft “has been the market leader in North America for three quarters in a row among next-generation consoles.” Microsoft is still not revealing official Xbox sales numbers.

The Xbox One may not have sold well, but Microsoft’s work on the Xbox One generation laid some important foundations for the Xbox Series S/X. Microsoft moved to the Xbox Series X with 1440p support, variable refresh rate (VRR), and plenty of 120Hz games at Launch thanks to testing these features on previous Xbox One consoles.

Microsoft’s acknowledgment of poor Xbox One sales comes as part of a broader discussion between Sony and Microsoft about the Xbox maker Acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion. Sony and Microsoft are arguing over the issue Call of dutygame subscriptions and more as Microsoft tries to liquidate its acquisition in Brazil. Microsoft also claimed in documents submitted to the Brazilian regulator that Sony pays for ‘blocking rights’ To prevent developers from adding their content to Xbox Game Pass.