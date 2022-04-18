Microsoft is giving away a free game for PC to existing Halo players

picture : Microsoft

Microsoft is currently running a major promotion for PC Game Pass. New subscribers who recently played one of the company’s biggest fall 2021 releases get three months of access to the library of Netflix-like games for free. It’s perfect timing too, because the PC side of Game Pass currently has a lot of cool new stuff.

You can check if you qualify for the deal On the Microsoft website (PC Game Pass is usually $10 per month), but here are the main criteria you must meet:

Not a former Game Pass subscriber

game infinite auraAnd Forza Horizon 5or Age of Empires IV On PC between launch and February 28, 2022

Signed into your Microsoft account when you played

One important point worth noting is that this deal applies even to people who have only played the free multiplayer mode in Halo Infinite. If you fall into that bucket, which was huge looking at the game Peaked at over 250,000 concurrent players on Steam alone When the mode is released, you have three months to play some great PC games.

Recently launched highlights include the evocative Zelda-Like JacketImmersive sim from top to bottom strange westa gothic point-and-click adventure game Norco. The three are the top contenders on the Game of the Year shortlist. And of course, PC Game Pass, like its Xbox counterpart, includes all the first-party series from Microsoft, recently acquired perks, and the EA Play Library for PC.

Here are some other notable games from the 418 games list:

A Plague Tale: Innocence

Battletic

Third Crusade Kings

dead cells

death door

Dragon Quest XI

Georgia

Hades

Hollow Night

Kentucky Road Zero

Outer Prairie

Spelunky 2

slay the spire

tetris effect

Yakuza: Like a dragon

While PC Game Pass usually lacks some of the biggest names topping the Xbox version, its library has certainly grown in parity over the past year. to me recent reportGame Pass is also supposed to get a family sharing plan soon, making it easier for people in the same household to play games from the same account.