March 25, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools – Bloomberg News

Len Houle March 25, 2023 1 min read

March 24 (Reuters) – Microsoft Corporation (MSFT.O) has threatened to cut off access to its Internet search data, which it licenses to rival search engines, if they don’t stop using it as the basis for their AI chatbots. products, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

The news agency, citing people familiar with the matter, said the company has told at least two clients that using its Bing search index — a map of the Internet that can be scanned in real time — to feed AI chat tools violates the terms of their contract. dispute.

Bloomberg added that Microsoft Redmond, Washington, may terminate licenses that provide access to its search index.

Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Windows manufacturer had said in February that it was renewal Bing’s search engine and its AI-powered Edge Web browser, signaling its ambition to regain the lead in consumer technology markets where it has fallen.

the promotion The Bing search engine was rolled out to users late last month.

Additional reporting by Nilotpal Timsina in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Mahler and Stephen Coates

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

See also  Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Version 2.0.0 Now Live, Confirms All DLC Cup Names

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Destiny 2 quietly changes the insignia of Vagina

March 25, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Free Plays may end up with the Nintendo Arcade badge in perpetuity

March 24, 2023 Len Houle
2 min read

Microsoft Teams, Virtualbox, and Tesla have all been exploited in Pwn2Own

March 24, 2023 Len Houle

You may have missed

2 min read

Zachary Levi says they are both Shazam! Big blockbusters appearing in films have been “thwarted” by outside forces

March 25, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Researchers reveal ‘completely unexpected’ findings

March 25, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Column: Celebrate, San Diego: Aztecs win over Alabama ranks among city’s five biggest wins in sports history

March 25, 2023 Joy Love
1 min read

Microsoft threatens to restrict data from rival AI search tools – Bloomberg News

March 25, 2023 Len Houle