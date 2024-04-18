April 19, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Microsoft Xbox has acquired Sony's PlayStation Store 🤯

Len Houle April 18, 2024 4 min read

What you need to know

  • Microsoft Gaming is a new entity within Microsoft that Bethesda, Activision-Blizzard, and Xbox all fall under.
  • The division is larger than Windows itself as of last quarter, due to the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, and the continued growth of mega franchises like Fallout, Minecraft, and Overwatch.
  • To that end, Microsoft's heavy investments in gaming have led it to become one of the largest, if not the largest, publisher on gaming consoles competing with PlayStation itself.

No one expected this to happen ten years ago.

spotted before Derek Strickland at TweakTownMicrosoft's Xbox platform appears to have effectively taken over the storefront of its arch-console rival, due to its massive content investment strategy.

