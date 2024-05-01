Microsoft's Xbox game for Windows has been revealed for the rest of 2024

A new report has revealed the release dates for Xbox games throughout the remainder of 2024, detailing when to expect everything from the next Call of Duty to Indiana Jones.

the edge It was reported that Bethesda is currently targeting a September release for the Starfield Shattered Space expansion. In a recent interview, Bethesda's head of development, Todd Howard, announced a fall release window for the expansion.

Elsewhere, Activision is planning to release the next Call of Duty, which some fans believe is called Black Ops V, in late October, according to The Verge. The same report claims that Obsidian's Avowed and Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will follow in November, making MachineGames' highly anticipated Indiana Jones and the Great Circle a December launch.

If true, this means the second half of 2024 will be a busy one for Xbox, which has now been boosted by Microsoft's $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard and all the games it owns. It's worth noting that Microsoft now owns Blizzard and its MMO World of Warcraft, which is set to receive The War Within expansion before the end of this year.

Microsoft is widely rumored to be planning to announce the next Gears of War game during its presentation, though there's no indication it will be released in 2024. Expect a lot of release dates for all the games coming out this year, with some set for 2025. These include: Other announced Microsoft games are The Initiative and Crystal Dynamics' Perfect Dark reboot, Rare's Everwild, Playground's Fable reboot, InXile's Clockwork Revolution, and Undead Labs' State. From Decay 3 and Southern Midnight Coercion Games.

Fans don't have long to wait before they hear it all straight from the horse's mouth; Microsoft's Xbox Demo event is set for June 9.

