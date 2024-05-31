Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul was postponed after Tyson’s health crisis

Mike Tyson’s fight with Jake Paul has been postponed after Tyson, 57, fell ill during a flight last weekend.

Tyson and Paul said on Friday that they would announce a new date for the fight next week. They were scheduled to meet July 20 in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson became nauseous and dizzy During the final hour of the flight from Miami to Los Angeles last Sunday, his plane was greeted by first responders who attended to the former heavyweight champion. Tyson’s camp attributed the incident to an ulcer problem.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals regarding a recent ulcer aggravation, the recommendation is that Mike Tyson perform minimal light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training without restrictions,” the fight promoters said. He said in a statement.

Tyson has not fought professionally since June 2005, but has been training regularly for several years. He fought Roy Jones Jr. in an entertaining show In Los Angeles in November 2020.

“My body is in better overall condition than it has been since the 1990s, and I will return to my full training schedule soon,” Tyson said in the statement. “Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will be out of boxing forever. I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to put on an unforgettable performance later this year.

Texas boxing officials approved Tyson’s meeting with Paul as a legitimate bout with eight two-minute rounds and unusually heavy gloves. Tyson will turn 58 ahead of the fight, which was scheduled to air on Netflix in what is likely to be a huge payday for both fighters.

Promoters said tickets already purchased for the fight, which was scheduled to take place at Dallas Cowboys Stadium, will be honored on the new fight date. The rescheduled fight is also expected to be in Arlington.

Paul, 27, is a YouTube star who has built a successful career in prizefighting by taking on mixed martial artists and journeyman boxers.

“I fully support postponing the event so that Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night,” Paul said. “My fans know that I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but make no mistake: when he steps into the ring with me, I’ll be ready to claim the W Title with an exciting finish.”

